Pink Ballet Sneakers Are Still a Center Stage Fall Trend—7 Pairs Rihanna's Convincing Me to Shop
She cured my sneakerina fatigue.
As August turned into September, I was starting to feel a shopping itch I thought only a pair of brown suede sneakers could scratch. The hint of changing leaves and cooling temperatures had me racing to Marie Claire's fall 2025 sneaker trend report for a neutral pair and all sorts of cozy beige sweaters to go with it. That is, until Rihanna's ballet sneakers stopped me in my tracks.
On September 4, Rihanna paused her streak of rugby shirts and baggy jeans for the sort of outfit Sandy Liang or Sofia Coppola would approve. She matched what appeared to be a pink, plaid Loewe dress to peony sneakerinas by Puma. From just behind her dress, what looked like a coordinating pink top-handle bag just barely peeked out. It was decidedly anti-fall, but it spoke to me.
Rihanna's collection of Puma sneakers is unmatched, considering her longstanding Fenty design partnership with the brand. These pink sneakerinas spoke to me like no other pair has. Her all-pink outfit was sartorial sunshine on a busy weekday: unapologetically romantic and just plain fun. And while Rihanna decided to stick with a monochrome palette, I could just as easily imagine these pink ballet sneakers underneath wide-leg trousers or a pair of slouchy Gap jeans. The baby pink shade is just light enough to blend with my favorite fall neutrals, too.
Then again, if anyone could make me style a pink ballet sneaker with an entirely coordinating look, it would be Rihanna. Ahead, I've picked out seven more pairs I'm ready to jeté into this fall.
Shop Pink Ballet Sneakers Inspired by Rihanna
I was searching Anthropologie for fall boots when I stumbled upon Intentionally Blank's ballet sneakers. I'm glad my search got derailed: With its double straps and clean, rounded toes, this is the first sneakerina I've seen that can even appeal to anti-trend minimalists.
I have a one-word reason for adding this blush pink ballet sneaker to my cart: texture. The trendy suede outers are amped up with white shearling stripes—which will be so cozy with a scrunched-up sock as temperatures drop.
Someone get Elle Fanning on the phone. These Coach ballet sneakers are perfect for her wardrobe, and anyone else's with a vintage-inspired streak. They're a cross between retro '70s runners and true sneakerinas, and they come with some extremely compelling five-star reviews.
Bella Hadid and Lola Tung agree: Vivaia's ballet sneakers are another pair made for twirling. The satin laces are an especially pretty touch.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.