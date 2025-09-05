As August turned into September, I was starting to feel a shopping itch I thought only a pair of brown suede sneakers could scratch. The hint of changing leaves and cooling temperatures had me racing to Marie Claire's fall 2025 sneaker trend report for a neutral pair and all sorts of cozy beige sweaters to go with it. That is, until Rihanna's ballet sneakers stopped me in my tracks.

On September 4, Rihanna paused her streak of rugby shirts and baggy jeans for the sort of outfit Sandy Liang or Sofia Coppola would approve. She matched what appeared to be a pink, plaid Loewe dress to peony sneakerinas by Puma. From just behind her dress, what looked like a coordinating pink top-handle bag just barely peeked out. It was decidedly anti-fall, but it spoke to me.

Rihanna built a pink outfit around her Puma ballet sneakers on September 4. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's collection of Puma sneakers is unmatched, considering her longstanding Fenty design partnership with the brand. These pink sneakerinas spoke to me like no other pair has. Her all-pink outfit was sartorial sunshine on a busy weekday: unapologetically romantic and just plain fun. And while Rihanna decided to stick with a monochrome palette, I could just as easily imagine these pink ballet sneakers underneath wide-leg trousers or a pair of slouchy Gap jeans. The baby pink shade is just light enough to blend with my favorite fall neutrals, too.

Then again, if anyone could make me style a pink ballet sneaker with an entirely coordinating look, it would be Rihanna. Ahead, I've picked out seven more pairs I'm ready to jeté into this fall.

Shop Pink Ballet Sneakers Inspired by Rihanna

