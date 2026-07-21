Maybe if I joined my middle school's basketball or track teams, the sportif trend would come naturally to my 24-year-old self. This week, Kendall Jenner proved all hope isn't lost for my fellow NARPs (non-athletic regular people). To dress the part, just strip it back to Jenner-approved basics: leggings, track jackets, and chunky sneakers.

Of all the Kardashian-Jenners, Kendall's personal style is the most sporty. Becoming an Adidas brand ambassador only strengthened her ability to elevate athleisure looks. Case in point: Jenner cosplayed a stylish, post-practice track star in an unreleased Adidas look, set to be unveiled this week in New York City.

Kendall Jenner was spotted in L.A. wearing Adidas's unreleased take on the sportif trend. (Image credit: Courtesy of Adidas)

Details about the collection remain under lock and key, but judging by Jenner's sneak peek, it's perfect for fans of the sportif trend. She wore a navy blue track jacket with cream-colored stripes, black leggings, white crew socks, and Adidas Adizero Running Shoes.

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To finish her effortlessly cool outfit, Jenner accessorized with a minimalist shoulder bag and oval-shaped sunglasses. With her headphones, Kendall followed in the footsteps of other wired earbud supporters like Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Lily-Rose Depp.

This week, Jenner's exact Adidas athleisure will be available to shop. (Image credit: Courtesy of Adidas)

After the World Cup-adjacent track shorts domination this summer, the race to the next sportswear staple of the season is on—with black leggings leading the charge. Kaia Gerber, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Shay Mitchell are running laps around actual athletes, styling leggings with sky-high stilettos, edgy leather jackets, and all the athleisure-adjacent trends in between. (Earlier this year, J.Law even made her Alo Yoga pair work with her beloved $33,000 The Row bag.)

While waiting for Jenner's exact Adidas outfit to drop, I'll start strengthening my sportif dressing skills with the workout essentials below.

Shop Sportif Trend Styles Inspired by Kendall Jenner

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