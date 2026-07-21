Pro tip: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is the perfect place to stock up on celebrity-approved sneaker trends. Last summer, I scored Hailey Bieber's favorite New Balances for under $90. Fast forward to Nordstrom's biggest sale of 2026, and I went straight for Puma Speedcat sneakers well-worn by Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Rihanna.

Over the weekend, the athletic label's best-selling style became the star of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. In 1999, Puma Speedcats debuted as fireproof footwear for Formula 1 drivers. Years later, they've acquired It-shoe status with A-listers and sneakerheads alike, while staying true to the low-profile silhouette, suede toe boxes, and racing-inspired striped sidewalls. In 2024, they rose to the highest ranks of popularity, becoming one of fashion search engine Lyst's "hottest items" of the year. Now, thanks to Nordstrom, the shoes are available at a discount of $79.99 (down from $110).

PUMA Gender Inclusive Speedcat Sneaker (Was $110) $79.99 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom deserves a round of applause for this perfect timing. In the months leading up to the Anniversary Sale, Rihanna and Hadid put Speedcats on everyone's radar again. Before that, last fall, the $100 sneakerinas became RiRi's signature pregnancy-proof shoes. Before the arrival of her third child, Rocki, pink Speedcats seemed to tease her new girl-mom title.

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The Grammy winner's exact shade isn't part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale just yet, but by securing a $60 black-and-purple pair, you can channel her affinity for pastel sneakers.

Rihanna's Puma Speedcat sneakers are a major deal during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Earlier this summer, Hadid arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in the same sports car-ready silhouette, tipping her toe into the silver sneaker trend. Sadly, Hadid's Speedcats are still full-price—and tricky to track down in most sizes. However, to compensate for the missing markdown, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale slashed over $100 off on an equally shiny style from Italian footwear brand P448.

Bella Hadid's favorite Puma sneakers are under $80 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale wouldn't leave you stranded. While Hadid and Rihanna's exact Puma Speedcats await clearance status, the slim sneaker options are endless. Once ballet-slipper styles pirouette into your cart, peruse chunkier pairs on the opposite end of the trainer spectrum. Take it from Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber: More supportive on-sale sneakers from Asics and New Balance are worth the investment, too.

Shop the Best Sneakers From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

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