Princess Kate, Princess Diana and Harriet Sperling's Favorite Sneakers Are Under $25 for Amazon Prime Day
Save big on these royally-approved Superga trainers.
Amazon Prime Day is here once again, and as a royal editor, one of my favorite things to do is comb the sale for royally-approved fashion finds. This year, Prime Day—which runs from June 23 to 26—includes plenty of regal style deals, including the Superga sneakers that the Princess of Wales has worn on repeat for the past decade.
Royals have been wearing the brand's 2750 Cotu classic canvas sneakers since Princess Diana first sported them in the late ‘90s, and Princess Kate has kept the tradition going, wearing hers at least a dozen times since 2016. The good news for Amazon shoppers is the black shade of Kate’s beloved $75 shoes is now marked down to just $23 for Prime Day.
The Princess of Wales owns the laid-back shoes in both olive green and white, and has worn them everywhere from the Chelsea Flower Show to a regatta. And Princess Anne’s new daughter-in-law, Harriet Sperling, has also joined the Superga fan club, wearing a white pair to the Burghley Horse Trials alongside now-husband Peter Phillips.
Although they're not an official Prime Day deal, Kate and Harriet's white Superga sneakers are currently a steal at $35, so now's the time to grab a fresh pair before they're back to their pre-Prime prices.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.