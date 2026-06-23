Princess Kate, Princess Diana and Harriet Sperling's Favorite Sneakers Are Under $25 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here once again, and as a royal editor, one of my favorite things to do is comb the sale for royally-approved fashion finds. This year, Prime Day—which runs from June 23 to 26—includes plenty of regal style deals, including the Superga sneakers that the Princess of Wales has worn on repeat for the past decade.

Royals have been wearing the brand's 2750 Cotu classic canvas sneakers since Princess Diana first sported them in the late ‘90s, and Princess Kate has kept the tradition going, wearing hers at least a dozen times since 2016. The good news for Amazon shoppers is the black shade of Kate’s beloved $75 shoes is now marked down to just $23 for Prime Day.

Princess Kate is devoted to Superga sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling wears Superga alongside Peter Phillips in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Superga Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $22.46 at Amazon US

The Princess of Wales owns the laid-back shoes in both olive green and white, and has worn them everywhere from the Chelsea Flower Show to a regatta. And Princess Anne’s new daughter-in-law, Harriet Sperling, has also joined the Superga fan club, wearing a white pair to the Burghley Horse Trials alongside now-husband Peter Phillips.

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The Princess of Wales paired her Supergas with shorts in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Superga Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Canvas Sneakers $35 at Amazon US

Although they're not an official Prime Day deal, Kate and Harriet's white Superga sneakers are currently a steal at $35, so now's the time to grab a fresh pair before they're back to their pre-Prime prices.

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