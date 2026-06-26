Seeing Victoria Beckham without her Hermès bag and stilettos is equivalent to seeing Jennifer Lopez without her Hermès bag and wedge sandals (or stilettos): It rarely happens, even en route to the gym. So, imagine my surprise when Beckham traded a five-figure Birkin and towering heels for athleisure and rare Nike sneakers on June 25.

To say I didn't see this coming would be the understatement of the year. For context, not even a broken foot stopped Beckham from styling crutches with Alaïa slingbacks two years ago. But even Posh Spice keeps it casual every once in a while. Paparazzi spotted her off-duty gym outfit—a black tank top and matching leggings—outside a beauty salon in Notting Hill, London. Once my eyes landed on her Nike sneakers, I had to double-check it wasn't Sporty Spice beneath that baseball cap.

Victoria Beckham traded her stilettos for a pair of Nike sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Beckham could've made one of her Hermès bags look right at home alongside athleisure. Errand runs haven't deterred the Hermès collector before. But believe it or not, she wasn't in a Birkin-carrying mood. Still, she couldn't leave the house without at least one rare accessory. She chose Nike Air Max 1s in a limited-edition "Olympic" color combination, released specifically for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

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Beckham's circa-1987 high tops are still the best-sellers sneakerheads know and love. The soles' transparent slits—which revealed Nike Air technology inside the shoes—didn't go anywhere. Nike only reimagined the shades as an homage to Team USA. The heightened sidewalls turned navy blue and beige, the signature Swoosh became yellow gold, and the Nike Air logo on the tongues and ankles was stitched in strawberry red.

Two years later, her Air Max 1s aren't $150 anymore. Select sizes of the limited-edition sneaker sell secondhand for upwards of $200. If you add Beckham's endorsement, that price tag runs a serious risk of rising.

Nike Air Max 1 Olympic $165 at StockX

It seems Beckham limits herself to one public-facing sneakers outfit per year. In May 2025, she wore a green sweatsuit with white and yellow Nike Air Max 1s. Blurry quality made it tricky to identify the exact make and model, but the windows atop her treads are unmissable.

Last summer, Beckham surprisingly styled Nike sneakers without a Birkin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not completely out of the question for the creative director to pair sneakers with a Hermès bag. Five years ago, her most-worn black Birkin shared a London stroll with stark white Nike Air Force 1s. So, on the off chance you do spot Beckham in trainers, trust she sourced her decade-old Nike collection.

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It seems the VIP has an affinity for more sole-supportive styles. But if she's open to suggestions, the Mary Jane sneakers trend just screams Posh Spice, right? Beckham could pull off the split-toe, NikeSKIMS Rift sneakers for the best of both worlds. Extra points if she matches its ivory mesh to a colorless Birkin 30.

Shop Nike Sneakers Inspired by Victoria Beckham