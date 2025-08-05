Princess Leonor Borrows Mom Queen Letizia's Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Royal-Loved Espadrille Wedges For Important Debut

Queen Letizia has some seriously enviable style, so it's no wonder that her eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, looks up to her royal mom in the fashion department. She recently borrowed the Spanish queen's diamond drop earrings while also wearing a Letizia-approved power suit, and on Monday, August 4, the 19-year-old Princess of Asturias dipped into mom's closet once again.

Princess Leonor—who is heir to the Spanish throne—and her 18-year-old sister, Infanta Sofía, made their debut at the annual reception at Marivent Palace on Monday. The event is held at the royal family's summer home in Mallorca and welcomes authorities and members of society from the Balearic Islands each year. While the sisters both wore colorful summer dresses, eagle-eyed royal fans might have noticed that Leonor's off-the-shoulder style was first worn by Queen Letizia at the very same event in 2023.

The floaty blue and white dress is by Spanish ready-to-wear brand Desigual, and while Queen Letizia originally wore it with white wedges, Leonor borrowed a navy pair of her mother's beloved espadrilles—the aptly named Letizia wedges by Spanish brand Calzados Picon.

(From left) King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía and Queen Sofia are pictured at Marivent Palace on August 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía all wore espadrille wedges for the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia wore the same dress to a Marivent Palace reception in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonor wasn't the only one to get in on the summery shoe action. Like Duchess Sophie, the Spanish royal women are fans of a good espadrille wedge, and Queen Letizia wore a gold leather Calzados Picon style while Infanta Sofía chose the same pair of beige Macarena Java34 Wedges she and her big sister have both worn on a number of occasions.

Sofía paired her espadrilles with a pink tie-dyed Zara dress, while Queen Letizia went for a classic white sun dress by Spanish brand Tony Bonet.

Although the Spanish royal family is enjoying their summer break in Mallorca, Princess Leonor has kept plenty busy lately. In July, she returned from a six-month voyage on a Spanish Navy training ship—part of her three-year-long military training—and she hopped right back into royal appearances.

She's since attended the Princess of Girona Awards, the Copa Del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup and a movie screening in Mallorca, along with traveling to Switzerland to watch the women's Euro final against England with Prince William and Princess Charlotte.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Similar