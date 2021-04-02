Prince Harry was photographed playing with dog Pula on a trip to the beach Wednesday.

Harry was spotted playing fetch with the Sussexes' rescue pup.

"He looked totally at ease," an observer said. "He has a great relationship with his dog, walking it off-leash. He looked just like a Montecito local just doing his thing—very relaxed walking barefoot."

Well, this is cute! Prince Harry was spotted on a beach trip with his and Meghan Markle's rescue pup, Pula, on Wednesday. As People reports, Harry played fetch with the black Labrador, using a ball launcher to toss a ball into the ocean. The royal wore a white t-shirt, navy shorts, a brown baseball cap, and black sunglasses for the outing, at one point venturing into the water with a very wet Pula.

"He looked totally at ease," an observer told People. "He has a great relationship with his dog, walking it off-leash. He looked just like a Montecito local just doing his thing—very relaxed walking barefoot." See the sweet photos here.

The Sussexes adopted Pula in 2018, shortly after they got married, to accompany rescue beagle Guy. The Labrador is named after the currency of Botswana, where the couple took a romantic trip for Meghan's 36th birthday; in Setswana, Pula means "rain."

Pula and Guy have made a few cute public appearances: Both crashed Meghan's August 2020 conversation with Gloria Steinem about voting, for instance. Guy also appeared in a home video shared by the Sussexes near the end of their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan discussed the racism she faced from the media and the royal family, the lack of support she received, and the toll it took on her mental health.

The sweet home video, of Meghan, Harry, Archie, and Guy on a trip to the beach, played as Harry spoke about the joys of their new life in California. "To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and as a family, with the dogs; to go for hikes or go down to the beach...the highlight for me is sticking [Archie] on the back of a bicycle in his little bathing suit and taking him on these bike rides, something I was never able to do when I was young," Harry said.

