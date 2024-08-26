Queen Camilla "Is a Little Afraid" of Prince William, and He Simply "Tolerates Her"
"She was shaking like a leaf."
Much has been written about Prince William's alleged relationship with his stepmother, Queen Camilla.
Reports suggested the pair finally "bonded" while facing the news their spouses both had cancer. It's also been noted Prince William found an "unlikely" ally in Queen Camilla. However, an allegedly tumultuous first meeting hasn't completely been erased from history.
Queen Camilla first met Prince William in 1998. To put things into perspective, William's mother, Princess Diana, had died the previous year. His parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, had finalized their divorce in 1996, after announcing their separation four years prior. Rumors persisted for years that King Charles and Queen Camilla were engaged in an affair, which is also unlikely to have endeared her to William.
Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, royal author Christopher Andersen said of Camilla's first meeting with William in 1998, "She was shaking like a leaf." He continued, "As soon as William left, she said she needed a gin and tonic."
While their first meeting was allegedly far from perfect, their relations have apparently improved in the years since. A source close to Camilla told Us Weekly, "William has warmed up to Camilla over time... [they have] a familial relationship these days."
However, it goes without saying that Camilla had her work cut out for her when joining the royal family. "William and Harry had always distrusted Camilla and felt resentment toward her because of their devotion to their mother," a source alleged to the publication. "They never felt comfortable opening up to her in any real way."
The source also suggested that Camilla's way of dealing with the press was viewed negatively by both Harry and William. "William and Harry’s distrust grew when they found out Camilla was leaking stories to the press to make herself look better," the source claimed.
As for where Camilla and William stand in 2024, Andersen told Us Weekly, "[H]e tolerates her." He also noted that Camilla "has always been a little afraid of William."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
