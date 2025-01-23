Queen Camilla Says She Was Moved to "Tears" During One of 2024's Most Important Events
"It really did bring tears to the eyes."
Queen Camilla made an emotional admission while hosting a reception at Clarence House earlier this week. Camilla's event celebrated the incredible performance of the British Equestrian teams at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games.
As the royal patron of the British Equestrian Federation, Queen Camilla clearly has a passion for horseback riding. Although The Queen wasn't able to attend the Paris Olympics in person, it sounds as though she was on tenterhooks watching them at home.
"It made us all feel very proud to be British," she told athletes attending the special reception at Clarence House (via the Daily Mail). "I'm sorry I wasn't there but I was watching very keenly every bit of it on the television and it really did bring tears to the eyes." She continued, "Thank you to the whole team for what you do and let's keep British best."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
In the caption of an Instagram post sharing photos from the reception, the Royal Family's official account explained, "The Queen, Patron of the British Equestrian Federation, hosted a reception to celebrate the incredible achievements of the British Equestrian teams at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games." The post continued, "Her Majesty met some of the squad and their dedicated support staff—the 'team behind the team'—who all helped make Team GB's victories possible."
At the reception, Queen Camilla was gifted a "very sweet" picture drawn by equestrian Ros Canter's 5-year-old daughter, the Daily Mail reported. Canter revealed that her little girl had always dreamed of being a princess, to which Camilla responded, "That's very sweet. Tell her I will send her a letter."
Also this week, Queen Camilla visited the Great Western Hospital in Swindon, England—which is where she gave birth to daughter Laura Lopes in 1978. During the Jan. 21 outing, Camilla joked that her grandchildren were regular visitors to the hospital, telling staff they'd "treated a lot of my family," per Hello! magazine.
"My daughter will often call me saying, 'Guess where I am?'" Camilla explained. "And I get a picture of a thumb sticking up at an odd angle, or a leg...I know what a nice place it is and what great care you take of people."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Happy Valentine's Day to Rihanna and Rihanna Only
Her latest campaign is a V-day mood board.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Trades Her Designer Bags for a "Mrs. Bieber" Tote
Hollywood moms love this canvas bag.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry Secures "Unequivocal Apology" for Princess Diana and 8-Figure Damages in Tabloid Court Case
"She would be incredibly touched...and rightly proud," Diana's brother said of Harry's win.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Jokes Her Grandkids Are "Regular Visitors" to the Emergency Room During Hospital Visit
"My daughter will often call me saying 'Guess where I am?'"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Cut Costs After Queen Elizabeth Spent More Than $1 Million on Her Royal Tour of Australia
Charles and Camilla appear to be on a budget.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Didn't Seem Very Pleased When Queen Camilla Instructed Her How to Take Care of Princess Charlotte and Prince George
"Take her!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Queen Camilla's Rarely Seen Sister Has Been Her "Rock" After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
The "perfect" sisters have been inseparable since their youth.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The "Unusual" Hobby Enjoyed by Queen Camilla Until Tragedy Struck in 2024
The Queen recently revealed the unexpected activity in a personal letter to an author.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Twins With Kate Middleton For Christmas Day Church Service at Sandringham
The royals matched in festive green outfits and black suede boots.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Got a Secret Early Preview of This "Racy" TV Series Inspired by Her Ex-Husband—But King Charles Isn't a Fan
To be a fly on the wall.
By Kristin Contino Published