Prince William and Camilla's Daughter Had "Terrible Fights" Over Their Parents' Relationship, Reportedly

When we talk about the love triangle between Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles, we often leave out the other actors in the scenario: Andrew Parker Bowles, and the two couples' children.

For Princes William and Harry, and for Camilla and Andrew's children Laura and Tom, the dissolution of their parents' marriage and Charles and Camilla's subsequent betrothal can't have been easy to manage.

And indeed, according to royal author Katie Nicholl, it wasn't.

In her 2010 book William and Harry (opens in new tab), Nicholl claimed that William, 40, and Laura, 44, were particularly affected, and used to fight over it a fair amount.

"William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes," Nicholl wrote (via Express).

"William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage.

"Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William 'your father has ruined my life.'"

Apparently, Laura and Tom were also given a hard time at school because of their mom's affair with Prince Charles.

Nicholl added, "When Charles telephoned Camilla at the family home in Wiltshire, Laura would pick up an extension and shout down the receiver, 'why don’t you stop calling mummy and leave our family alone?'

"She couldn’t care less that it was the Prince of Wales, she blamed him for breaking up her parents’ marriage and was not afraid to tell William so."

William is known for sometimes losing his cool behind closed doors, but these days it looks like the not-so-little blended family has been able to find a sense of harmony.