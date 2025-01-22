Queen Camilla Jokes Her Grandkids Are "Regular Visitors" to the Emergency Room During Hospital Visit
"My daughter will often call me saying 'Guess where I am?'"
Queen Camilla just took a nostalgic trip down memory lane during a royal visit to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon, England—the same place where she welcomed her daughter Laura Lopes into the world in 1978. But it wasn't just memories of her youngest child that Camilla shared during the Jan. 21 outing, as The Queen admitted that her grandkids are frequent fliers of sorts in the hospital's emergency room.
"I know quite a lot about you. You've treated a lot of my family," she said, per Hello!, while opening the hospital's new A&E department (emergency room). According to the media outlet, Camilla said her grandkids in particular were "regular visitors."
"My daughter will often call me saying 'Guess where I am?' And I get a picture of a thumb sticking up at an odd angle, or a leg," she continued. "I know what a nice place it is and what great care you take of people."
While Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles was born in London, little sis Laura arrived at Great Western Hospital, with The Queen sharing both children with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. The Queen's grandkid crew, including Laura's trio Eliza, 17, and 15-year-old twins Gus and Louis, have apparently made the A&E their second home. She also has another set of grandchildren, Lola, 17, and Freddy, 14, from Tom's previous marriage to Sara Buys.
During her speech, Camilla couldn't help but marvel at how time flies: "I was thinking about it, and I probably haven't been inside this hospital for 47 years, since I had my daughter, so that was a few years ago."
She also reflected again on her personal experience with the hospital's emergency department. "I am so impressed by this A&E," The Queen said, adding, "I have had very good feedback because I have had friends who come here and grandchildren who have been here on several occasions. I quite often get pictures saying 'Guess where I am? Back in the A&E in Swindon', so I know it quite well."
She wrapped up by giving props to the staff for taking care of her loved ones. "I do know from first-hand experience the difference you are making to this part of the country. So, congratulations to you all."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Fun fact: Camilla's grandsons Gus, Louis and Freddy all served as pages during The King and Queen's 2023 coronation, but luckily, no hospital visits were required.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Prince Louis Has Never Experienced One Part of Royal Life That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have
Maybe one day?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Revives an Early Aughts Denim Trend
It's cooler than you remember.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs Her Winter White Ski Jacket With an Icy Diamond
She's got rich-girl snow bunny dressing down to a science.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Surprising Hobby Meghan Markle Shares With Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Revealed in 'With Love, Meghan' Trailer
We're buzzing over this one.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Cut Costs After Queen Elizabeth Spent More Than $1 Million on Her Royal Tour of Australia
Charles and Camilla appear to be on a budget.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Didn't Seem Very Pleased When Queen Camilla Instructed Her How to Take Care of Princess Charlotte and Prince George
"Take her!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Queen Camilla's Rarely Seen Sister Has Been Her "Rock" After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
The "perfect" sisters have been inseparable since their youth.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The "Unusual" Hobby Enjoyed by Queen Camilla Until Tragedy Struck in 2024
The Queen recently revealed the unexpected activity in a personal letter to an author.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Twins With Kate Middleton For Christmas Day Church Service at Sandringham
The royals matched in festive green outfits and black suede boots.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Got a Secret Early Preview of This "Racy" TV Series Inspired by Her Ex-Husband—But King Charles Isn't a Fan
To be a fly on the wall.
By Kristin Contino Published