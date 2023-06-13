Queen Camilla Is a "Fiercely Modern Feminist" Like Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Claims

Meghan Markle has been an outspoken feminist for most of her time in the spotlight.
Even as a working royal, she wasn't afraid to be vocal about the women's rights issues that matter most to her. Of course, since moving to California, the Duchess of Sussex also launched her Archetypes podcast, which aims to challenge limiting preconceptions of women, as well as campaigning for women through various philanthropic projects.
But for one royal expert, there was another outspoken royal feminist before Meghan arrived on the scene.
Discussing Queen Camilla's Reading Room project, Jennie Bond told OK! that while this is one of her main areas of focus, Camilla is also deeply committed to women's issues.
"The Queen is absolutely passionate about reading and saw huge success when she launched her Reading Room charity on Instagram," Bond said.
"She has read since she was young and loves nothing more than sitting quietly with King Charles and reading in separate corners of the same room.
"I think she has probably be surprised—and thrilled—by the success of this literary venture but she remains loyal to her other charities and causes, particularly domestic violence.
"The Queen is a fiercely modern feminist who has some radical and forward thinking ideas—Meghan was certainly not the first member of the family to claim this credential!"
I know we all love comparing people, but to be fair, I don't think anyone is going to be upset to learn that there's one more feminist in our midst. When people are doing great work, the more the merrier!
