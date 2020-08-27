Meghan Markle spoke with Gloria Steinem about voting in a newly released backyard chat.

Speaking about her own feminist journey, she revealed that her husband Prince Harry is a proud feminist, too.

"I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," Meghan said.

Meghan Markle recently teamed up with Gloria Steinem to talk about the importance of voting, discussing voter suppression, representation, and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (more on that here). Their conversation also turned to feminism—and Meghan shared that her husband, Prince Harry, is a proud feminist, calling him a "beautiful example" to their son Archie.

"As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine. And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers," the Duchess of Sussex explained, to which Steinem responded, "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy."

"Like my husband!" Meghan said. "I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.'" Which Steinem appreciated: "That was wonderful," she said.

Meghan shared her gratitude that that their son, Archie, will be raised by a feminist father. "I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," she said. "That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

"And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing," Steinem added. Meghan's reply: "Well said. I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

