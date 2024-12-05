Queen Camilla Is "Vulnerable" Following Pneumonia Diagnosis and Her Friends Are "Extremely Concerned"
"To get pneumonia at her age is no small thing."
Queen Camilla's friends are apparently spending a lot of time worrying about the royal, who has dealt with a number of health issues in recent weeks.
Having returned from a royal tour of Australia and Samoa at the end of October, Queen Camilla had planned to return to her official duties immediately. However, since early November, Camilla has been replaced at a plethora of events on account of being too sick to attend. Now, a new Daily Beast report cites sources close to The Queen, and they're getting worried.
"People forget that Camilla never set out to be Queen," a source told the outlet. "She never signed up for the hamster wheel. She just happened to fall in love with a Prince. She has risen to the demands of the job but she finds it exhausting."
Another of Camilla's friends spoke on behalf of the group, saying, "We are all extremely concerned that this happened. Thank goodness she seems to have recovered. Camilla just needs to rest and recuperate now over Christmas and I only hope they drive her and The King to church on Christmas Day if it's cold!"
And that's not all. Camilla's friends appear to be worried about all of the pressures The Queen has faced throughout 2024. Getting diagnosed with pneumonia appears to have been the final straw.
"Prince William said that his year had been 'brutal' and the 'hardest' of his life," a source told the publication. "I would humbly suggest that Camilla has had a brutal year too. To get pneumonia at her age is no small thing. She was run down and vulnerable and she needs to be cared for as well."
Another one of Camilla's close friends suggested that the royal tour of Australia and Samoa was perhaps too much for The Queen.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"At 77, to be shipped off to the other side of the world to shake hands with thousands of people when your husband has cancer is, quite frankly, too much to ask," they told the outlet. "Camilla would never complain, and of course she wanted to support her husband, but she never should have been put in that situation. And she got pneumonia as a result."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince Philip Received a Heartbreaking Letter From His Mother Just Before She Died
Princess Alice spent the final two years of her life at Buckingham Palace.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Is in a Mocha Mousse Mood
The entrepreneur tried a trending color in her latest 'fit check.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
I've Tried Over 500 Skincare Brands and I Always Come Back to This One For a Flawless, Dewy Glow
Dry skin doesn't stand a chance.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Princess Anne Narrowly Avoided Breaking Royal Protocol at the State Banquet For Qatar
King Charles' sister quickly corrected herself following the faux pas.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Wears a Quietly Symbolic Coat With Necklace That Promotes "Wellness" Amid Pneumonia Battle
The Queen honored the Qatari royals through her wardrobe.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Axe-Wielding Thieves Steal $1M of King Charles's Family Heirlooms in "Violent Robbery"
The burglars made off with some priceless antiques.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Rules Range From Funny to Outrageous
"Don't suggest playing Monopoly, it's banned!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Quietly Added Another New Appearance to Her December Calendar as She Joins The King for a Special Visit
It's going to be a busy week for the royals.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Sources Claim Prince Andrew's Secret Source of Money to Save Royal Lodge Was Actually His Brother, King Charles
"The King has cleared it. It's all done."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Has Reportedly Offered Prince Andrew an "Olive Branch" Following Royal Lodge Feud
The King has allegedly made a decision when it comes to Prince Andrew's Christmas invitation.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Expert Reveals Princess Anne and Queen Camilla Share "Secrets" and "History" Despite Queen's Role Being "Tricky'" for Anne
The royal sisters-in-law share one major thing in common.
By Kristin Contino Published