Fashion's favorite uniform of flip-flops and jeans has come a long way since creating buzz in The Row's Spring 2021 collection. Now, it's a foolproof pairing, spotted on celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Dua Lipa. On July 8, the latter paired sandals from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand with baggy denim, further resurrecting the platform flip-flops trend out of Y2K territory.

Lipa has been in and out of NYC's Electric Lady Studios since her honeymoon ended in late June. After each recording session, the pop star endorsed a summer shoe trend (think ballet flats or peep-toe pumps). This time, to highlight the styling potential of the It girl-beloved flip-flops and jeans formula, she wore the look with a black camisole topped with a white button-down.

Dua Lipa left Electric Lady Studios in flip-flops and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the understated look, Lipa stayed loyal to her Celine Boyfriend Jeans. The $1,200 mid-wash style taps into the straight-leg denim trend and comes in several colors. This silhouette is certainly well-loved by the "Houdini" singer: So far, the pair, which she also owns in white, tagged along for three of Lipa's summer recording sessions.

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Celine Boyfriend Jeans 001 in Cotton Denim $1,200 at celine.com

Ankle-length hemlines seem to be a prerequisite on Lipa's denim shopping list. We're on board, as it makes it easier to ID her shoes. In this case, The Row's $990 Ginza Flip-Flops—which feature suede platforms, leather soles, and thick V-shaped straps—shone front and center. They are another one of Lipa's go-tos: She wore the pair on repeat last summer, alongside distressed Daisy Dukes, the rugby shirt trend, and itty-bitty bikinis.

Lipa isn't the only celebrity to embrace the style, either. Earlier this year, The Odyssey star (and fellow The Row collector) Zendaya finished her easy pants outfit with the same platform flip-flops.

The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops $990 at NET-A-PORTER

This time last year, Marie Claire called flip-flops and jeans a "style mashup that feel[s] so wrong it's right." Now, it's hard to remember a time when thongs—whether flats, platforms, or heels—weren't denim's effortlessly cool counterpart. And judging by how it looks on Dua Lipa, the unlikely duo isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Shop Flip-Flops and Jeans Outfits Inspired by Dua Lipa

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TOPICS Dua Lipa