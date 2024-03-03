Queen Camilla Is Out of Office This Week, Aiming to “Recharge Her Batteries” After a Tough Start to 2024

In a word, how could 2024 thus far be described as far as the royal family goes? Tumultuous, for starters. Amidst Princess Kate’s abdominal surgery, King Charles’ prostate procedure that led to a detection of a still undisclosed form of cancer, the Duchess of York’s skin cancer diagnosis just weeks after beating breast cancer, and the tragic death of Thomas Kingston just one week ago, a steady anchor in the storm has been Queen Camilla, a woman once considered the most reviled woman in the U.K. who is now the face of stability in a turbulent year so far.

Queen Camilla, seen here this week at the thanksgiving service for King Constantine, which Prince William had to miss for personal reasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the four most senior working royals, Charles and Kate have been sidelined with health issues, and Prince William has devoted himself first and foremost to taking care of Kate and maintaining normalcy for their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. That has left Camilla to man the ship, which she has done, consistently working even amidst her husband’s corrective procedure and now, his cancer treatments.

The King and Queen departing The London Clinic on January 29 (Image credit: Getty Images)

So good for her for taking a brief respite after nearly two months of filling in for her husband, in addition to her own duties as Queen. Other working royals will step in during her absence, Hello reports, as her diary is clear through March 11, when she will return to duty to lead the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. “It’s understood that during her week off, Camilla will spend time with her husband, King Charles, and other members of her family,” Hello reports. During her break, William, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie), and Princess Anne will attend engagements in her place.

“The Queen will be a tower of strength for the King as he goes through cancer treatment,” said Hello royal editor Emily Nash. “She understands the issue well from her work with Maggie’s cancer centers and she will be at his side every step of the way.”

The Mirror expounded on Camilla’s plans during her week off, reporting that she will “recharge her batteries” by taking “a break in the sun,” adding she is “jetting off on a private flight tomorrow for a sunshine break overseas.”

The Queen, once the most reviled woman in the U.K., has kept the royal family afloat the past two months amidst numerous health crises for the family (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that the King will have “insisted” that his wife should take a breather, and that Camilla’s holiday was an “excellent indication” that Charles is doing well since beginning cancer treatments on February 5. “He will see that she is exhausted after recent months,” Seward said. “Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband’s health. But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate whilst they each have their health issues. She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation.”

That said, Seward added, “This will raise the question of who’s in charge at such a vital time and with so many key royals out of action.”

According to a royal source speaking to The Times , “Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution. She has been buoyed by the public’s reaction. She has found reserves of energy that even she didn’t think she had, and the estimation of her by those inside the Palace has soared as she has put her shoulder to the wheel.”

One of the Queen's many engagements this week included a meeting with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another source close to Camilla said “Her Majesty is robust, positive, and determined to keep going while the King is off public duties. The King is proud and pleased to see the show is being kept on the road by the Queen and the wider family.”

Though it is currently unknown where exactly Camilla is headed off to for her vacation, a different sunshine locale is, according to The Mirror , still on the books for Charles and Camilla to visit later this year, albeit in an official capacity, not for vacation. The outlet reports that, despite Charles’ diagnosis, the royal couple will still visit Australia in October as planned, the first visit by a British monarch since 2011. “The Australian government, along with Buckingham Palace, pressing ahead with the plans for later this year is a huge positive step,” a source said, per The Mirror. “The King is keen to return to duties as soon as possible but is rightfully focusing on his recovery and rest as he undergoes treatment for cancer.”

The King and Queen, seen here at a church service at Sandringham, are still expected to visit Australia on an official visit later this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that “Australia is preparing for a possible visit from His Majesty The King to Australia later this year. The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis.”

Australia is one of 15 remaining Commonwealth realms, meaning that Charles is their monarch, as well.