Queen Camilla Visits King Charles in Hospital Three Separate Times in Just 24 Hours

The King underwent surgery Friday to correct an enlarged prostate.

Queen Camilla at The London Clinic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

After surgery Friday for a benign enlarged prostate, King Charles is reportedly doing well and is recovering in The London Clinic, coincidentally where his daughter-in-law Princess Kate is also recovering following abdominal surgery on January 16.

And the King has had a frequent visitor in his wife, Queen Camilla, who visited her husband three different times in a 24-hour period, People reports. On Friday evening, as she left the hospital, she gave a brief update to well-wishers gathered outside The London Clinic: “He’s fine, thank you,” she said as she headed to her car, per ITV’s Chris Ship

Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier on Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had been admitted to the hospital for the procedure. “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” the Palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Charles’ decision to share his diagnosis has already made a significant impact. The King’s announcement on January 17 that he would undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate prompted a 1,000 percent increase in searches about prostate enlargement on the U.K.’s National Health Service website, People reports.

Though “it’s unclear what procedure the King underwent,” Hello reports, “surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.” The outlet reports that the King’s medical team will likely advise a hospital stay of one to two nights (meaning he could be headed home as soon as today or tomorrow), followed by a recuperation period at home for 10 to 14 days. “During this time, Charles will be advised to take it easy and avoid strenuous activities, though he may engage in light work from the comfort of his home,” Hello reports. 

King Charles

(Image credit: Getty)

“These procedures are usually minimally invasive and performed without any skin incisions, and an estimated 25,000 are performed each year,” Professor Damien Bolton, who is Vice President of the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand, told Hello.

