Queen Camilla Visits King Charles in Hospital Three Separate Times in Just 24 Hours

After surgery Friday for a benign enlarged prostate, King Charles is reportedly doing well and is recovering in The London Clinic, coincidentally where his daughter-in-law Princess Kate is also recovering following abdominal surgery on January 16.
And the King has had a frequent visitor in his wife, Queen Camilla, who visited her husband three different times in a 24-hour period, People reports. On Friday evening, as she left the hospital, she gave a brief update to well-wishers gathered outside The London Clinic: “He’s fine, thank you,” she said as she headed to her car, per ITV’s Chris Ship.
Earlier on Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had been admitted to the hospital for the procedure. “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” the Palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”
Charles’ decision to share his diagnosis has already made a significant impact. The King’s announcement on January 17 that he would undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate prompted a 1,000 percent increase in searches about prostate enlargement on the U.K.’s National Health Service website, People reports.
Though “it’s unclear what procedure the King underwent,” Hello reports, “surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.” The outlet reports that the King’s medical team will likely advise a hospital stay of one to two nights (meaning he could be headed home as soon as today or tomorrow), followed by a recuperation period at home for 10 to 14 days. “During this time, Charles will be advised to take it easy and avoid strenuous activities, though he may engage in light work from the comfort of his home,” Hello reports.
“These procedures are usually minimally invasive and performed without any skin incisions, and an estimated 25,000 are performed each year,” Professor Damien Bolton, who is Vice President of the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand, told Hello.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Hey, Taylor Swift: Blink Twice if This is 'Reputation' Hair
Loose waves at Travis Kelce's game have fans at it again.
By Alicia Lutes
-
News of Princess Kate’s Abdominal Surgery Was a Complete Surprise to Almost All of Her Loved Ones and Colleagues
“There had been no indication that anything was wrong.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Viral TikTok Video Captures Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Off the Charts Chemistry While in Jamaica for the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere
While there, the couple stayed at a five-star luxury resort fit for royalty—and King Charles and Queen Elizabeth have both stayed there in the past.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla Reportedly Implores Workaholic King Charles to “Rest Up” and “Slow Down”
The King, 75, famously works seven days a week, sometimes until 4 a.m.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
New Book Reveals for the First Time a Poignant Two-Word Promise Queen Camilla Made Immediately After Queen Elizabeth Died
The book shares a glimpse behind the curtain of the deep love between King Charles and his queen.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla Is Launching a Podcast of Her Own—That Will Premiere Four Years To the Day After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Announcement That They Were Quitting Life As Working Royals
Coincidence?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Totally Loses His Cool With Queen Camilla In a Moment Body Language Expert Says “Lowers Her Status”
“Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Are a “Unit Together” When It Comes to Fashion Choices, Expert Says
“You could feel this kind of exchange going on between them, which I think is really interesting.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Is Reportedly Torn Between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla
The King is in a difficult spot.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales Have a “Unique Relationship” Because of Their Shared Bond as Wife to an Heir, Royal Expert Says
“There is literally no one else for Catherine to turn to who has direct experience of the role that will one day be hers.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
According to a Royal Expert, It Was Queen Camilla Who Was Behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Short-Lived Breakup in 2007
“She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the royal family.”
By Rachel Burchfield