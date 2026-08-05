Abercrombie & Fitch's latest denim campaign—which stars Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser—is making me want to upgrade my summer jeans drawer again. I already treated myself to their cuffed, flared, and light-wash pairs, but after the brand event on August 4, I couldn't resist shopping Ratajkowski's exact take on the dark denim trend—this time, for under $70.

One week after the Fall 2026 campaign went live, Abercrombie & Fitch hosted the faces of its photoshoot at Jean's in New York City. (Snaps for the pun.) Both guests of honor had first dibs on the denim selects, but EmRata steered clear of the styles on her campaign clothing rack, instead opting for a darker wash.

She pulled off the divisive black-and-brown color combination in a chocolate tank top, a matching leather jacket, and Abercrombie's Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean. While the baggy bottoms—complete with wide, extra-long legs—come in 20 shades, Ratajkowski's "Saturated Black" pair tapped into summer's dark denim resurgence. Even her silver-buckled belt got the memo.

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Emily Ratajkowski stole the show at the Abercrombie & Fitch event in on-sale jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before earning the My Body author's endorsement, the straight-leg style retailed for $90, like most of the jeans in the Fall 2026 collection. Just in time for her launch party look, Abercrombie & Fitch slashed 25 percent off the price tag (down to $67.50).

Ratajkowski wasn't the only supermodel with a penchant for this denim style. EmRata's campaign co-star arrived at the party in the same Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans, in the Curve Love silhouette and dark blue "Rinse" wash. Elsesser also followed a similar outfit formula by pairing the bottoms with a leather jacket, and then completing the look with statement strawberry-red shoes.

Paloma Elsesser followed EmRata's lead in on-sale Abercrombie & Fitch denim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean (Was $100) $75 at Abercrombie & Fitch US

Weeks before borderline-black jeans ruled Abercrombie & Fitch's invite-only affair, celebrities declared them summer's underdog denim wash. Everyone from Margot Robbie and Maude Apatow to Vittoria Ceretti and Blake Lively traded sky blue shades for charcoal-colored jeans from Chanel, The Row, and more.

Now, thanks to Abercrombie & Fitch's sale, the denim trend is as wallet-friendly as it gets. Stock up on similar styles below, because The Model Effect could make them increasingly tricky to track down by the time fall hits.

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Shop the Dark Jeans Trend Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski