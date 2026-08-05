Emily Ratajkowski's Dark-Wash Jeans Are On-Trend and Under $70
I don't expect them to stay in stock for long.
Abercrombie & Fitch's latest denim campaign—which stars Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser—is making me want to upgrade my summer jeans drawer again. I already treated myself to their cuffed, flared, and light-wash pairs, but after the brand event on August 4, I couldn't resist shopping Ratajkowski's exact take on the dark denim trend—this time, for under $70.
One week after the Fall 2026 campaign went live, Abercrombie & Fitch hosted the faces of its photoshoot at Jean's in New York City. (Snaps for the pun.) Both guests of honor had first dibs on the denim selects, but EmRata steered clear of the styles on her campaign clothing rack, instead opting for a darker wash.
She pulled off the divisive black-and-brown color combination in a chocolate tank top, a matching leather jacket, and Abercrombie's Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean. While the baggy bottoms—complete with wide, extra-long legs—come in 20 shades, Ratajkowski's "Saturated Black" pair tapped into summer's dark denim resurgence. Even her silver-buckled belt got the memo.
Before earning the My Body author's endorsement, the straight-leg style retailed for $90, like most of the jeans in the Fall 2026 collection. Just in time for her launch party look, Abercrombie & Fitch slashed 25 percent off the price tag (down to $67.50).
Ratajkowski wasn't the only supermodel with a penchant for this denim style. EmRata's campaign co-star arrived at the party in the same Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans, in the Curve Love silhouette and dark blue "Rinse" wash. Elsesser also followed a similar outfit formula by pairing the bottoms with a leather jacket, and then completing the look with statement strawberry-red shoes.
Weeks before borderline-black jeans ruled Abercrombie & Fitch's invite-only affair, celebrities declared them summer's underdog denim wash. Everyone from Margot Robbie and Maude Apatow to Vittoria Ceretti and Blake Lively traded sky blue shades for charcoal-colored jeans from Chanel, The Row, and more.
Now, thanks to Abercrombie & Fitch's sale, the denim trend is as wallet-friendly as it gets. Stock up on similar styles below, because The Model Effect could make them increasingly tricky to track down by the time fall hits.
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Shop the Dark Jeans Trend Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.