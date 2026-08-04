Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Prince George Resembles “Shy Di” in Sweet Family Video
It's uncanny.
Like any kids, the Wales children have been compared to a number of family members over the years. Prince Louis bears a strong resemblance to his paternal grandfather, Michael Middleton, while Princess Charlotte looks a lot like dad Prince William, as well as the late Queen and Princess Diana. But the Spencer genes are coming out strong in Prince George these days, as displayed in one video from the Wales family's trip to the Commonwealth Games on August 1.
In the clip, shared by a William and Kate fan account on Instagram, George is seen speaking with Commonwealth Games athletes alongside his family. At one point, the 13-year-old looks just like Princess Diana as he glances down before looking shyly to the side at Princess Kate and giggling.
"He definitely looks a lot like his grandma Diana here so he looks like his dad too.. that shy look! So Diana 🥹🥹" content creator Larissa captioned the post.
Royal fans couldn't help but agree, like one who wrote, "It was very brief, but the lip gesture had his Granny Diana's look!" Another commented, "He is Diana wow the resemblance uncanny 🥰👏."
"I 💯 saw Dianna 🫶🫶🫶🧡" a third Instagram user wrote.
Prince George isn't the only member of the family to bear a strong resemblance to the People's Princess. Fans have also pointed out that Princess Charlotte has inherited Diana's iconic "Spencer Stare."
Along with giving Diana energy with his mannerisms, George channeled his late grandmother a bit more literally with his outfit. Both Prince George and Prince Louis wore button up Ralph Lauren oxford shirts to the Commonwealth Games, a look Diana wore in the '90s.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.