Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Prince George Resembles “Shy Di” in Sweet Family Video

Like any kids, the Wales children have been compared to a number of family members over the years. Prince Louis bears a strong resemblance to his paternal grandfather, Michael Middleton, while Princess Charlotte looks a lot like dad Prince William, as well as the late Queen and Princess Diana. But the Spencer genes are coming out strong in Prince George these days, as displayed in one video from the Wales family's trip to the Commonwealth Games on August 1.

In the clip, shared by a William and Kate fan account on Instagram, George is seen speaking with Commonwealth Games athletes alongside his family. At one point, the 13-year-old looks just like Princess Diana as he glances down before looking shyly to the side at Princess Kate and giggling.

"He definitely looks a lot like his grandma Diana here so he looks like his dad too.. that shy look! So Diana 🥹🥹" content creator Larissa captioned the post.

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Prince George talking to Commonwealth Games athletes A photo posted by on

Princess Diana is pictured at the nursery school where she worked before marrying Prince Charles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans couldn't help but agree, like one who wrote, "It was very brief, but the lip gesture had his Granny Diana's look!" Another commented, "He is Diana wow the resemblance uncanny 🥰👏."

"I 💯 saw Dianna 🫶🫶🫶🧡" a third Instagram user wrote.

Prince George is pictured at the Commonwealth Games on August 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wears a pink version of the Ralph Lauren shirt George sported at the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George isn't the only member of the family to bear a strong resemblance to the People's Princess. Fans have also pointed out that Princess Charlotte has inherited Diana's iconic "Spencer Stare."

Along with giving Diana energy with his mannerisms, George channeled his late grandmother a bit more literally with his outfit. Both Prince George and Prince Louis wore button up Ralph Lauren oxford shirts to the Commonwealth Games, a look Diana wore in the '90s.