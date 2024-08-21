King Charles' Gardener Claims Queen Elizabeth's Memory Is Being "Disrespected"
"It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous."
A royal author recently claimed that Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be "very rude" during his State Visits.
In his book, A Voyage Around The Queen, via the Daily Mail, royal expert Craig Brown alleged, "A few weeks after President Trump's visit... she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude.'" However, a former royal family employee has suggested this account of the Queen is not only incorrect, but "disrespectful."
In an interview with GB News, Jack Stooks, a former gardener for King Charles, said of the Trump anecdote, "I think that this completely does [disrespect her memory]. There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about."
He continued, "To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said.'"
Stooks also claimed that any royal fan should realize the Queen wouldn't say something so derogatory. "We know what the Queen was like as a person," he told the outlet. "We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong. So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘oh, let's put my foot wrong?"
Clearly outraged by the idea that Queen Elizabeth would disparage Trump, Stooks exclaimed, "It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous."
Stooks also suggested that King Charles would be very disappointed to hear a negative anecdote about his late mother. "I don't understand why someone would want to bring down the late Queen's way of life," Stooks said.
Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth's incredible legacy, Stooks said, "Throughout her career, she was amazing. And to have somebody trying to ignite some kind of flames into it, it's not right to do that, especially to the monarchy right now. They’re dealing with so much."
As well as suggesting the Queen had called Trump "very rude," royal expert Brown also wrote that the monarch "particularly disliked the way [Trump] couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting." He continued, "She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?"
