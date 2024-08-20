Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Donald Trump Was "Very Rude"

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II hosted then-president Donald Trump and his wife Melania on two separate occasions. And according to a new report, the monarch was less than impressed with the American politician.

Royal expert Craig Brown has penned a new book, A Voyage Around The Queen, and the Daily Mail has shared excerpts from the publication. Noting that the monarch hosted everyone from Vladimir Putin to Robert Mugabe, Brown said of the royal, "A few weeks after President Trump's visit... she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude.'"

According to Brown, the Queen "particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting." Obviously, it's hard to believe anyone would meet the Queen and not give her their utmost attention. However, the former American president appears to have aggravated the iconic royal.

Queen Elizabeth allegedly questioned Trump's relationship with his wife Melania, too. "She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?"

(Image credit: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It would appear as though Trump viewed his meetings with the Queen very differently. According to the Daily Mail, Trump told Fox News, "We were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years."

He continued, "Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun... I feel I know her so well and she certainly knows me very well right now, but we have a very good relationship with the United Kingdom."

(Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

During a visit to the United Kingdom in July 2018, Trump reportedly kept the monarch waiting for more than 10 minutes. However, the former president later claimed that he was early for the meeting. "I was about 15 minutes early and I'm waiting with my wife and that's fine," he told the crowd at a Philadelphia rally. "Hey, it's the Queen, right? We can wait. But I'm a little early." He continued, "And I didn't know this—it was supposed to last 15 minutes but it lasted like an hour because we got along. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her."