Princess Kate Basks In Her 15-Year Love Affair With Breton Stripes With a New Family Member
The only thing that's lasted longer than her marriage is her love of Breton stripes.
It was known as the wedding of the century, and the fairytale love story everyone dreams of. The long romance leading up to Prince William’s wedding to then-Kate Middleton was the stuff of storybooks. Princess Kate obviously loves her husband, but her true long-term love affair might be with Breton-striped sweaters. In a sunny, relaxed family photograph to celebrate their anniversary, Princess Kate leaned into her signature striped style with a pair of cream straight leg jeans.
“Celebrating 15 years of marriage,” the image was captioned as it was shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’s official social media accounts. The photograph was taken by Matt Porteous on their recent family vacation to Cornwall, where Prince Louis’s birthday photos were also taken. Prince William, Prince George, Princess Kate, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte basked barefoot in the grass and the Cornish sunshine for the intimate family photo.
There were two notable family members in the photograph, including one new member of the Wales family that we have all been dying to see. Orla, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s 5-year-old working cocker spaniel, was snuggled up next to Prince William and their new puppy. The 10-month-old brown cocker spaniel looked like a bundle of puppy energy as Prince George gazed at the mother-son duo. Orla gave birth to a litter of puppies last summer, and Prince William and Princess Kate decided to keep one—the new puppy, whose name has not been shared yet—as a family pet.Article continues below
For the snuggled-up family photo, Princess Kate looked casual in bare feet, minimal jewelry, and relaxed cream jeans. Her signature Breton stripes—which some fans refer to as her "emotional support striped jumper"—came in the form of Veronica Beard’s Shana cashmere sweater, but she's been wearing the classic stripes since as far back as 2007. While jeans and a striped sweater is hardly daring for the Princess of Wales, cream jeans around two cocker spaniels might be her bravest fashion choice yet.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.