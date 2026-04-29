It was known as the wedding of the century, and the fairytale love story everyone dreams of. The long romance leading up to Prince William’s wedding to then-Kate Middleton was the stuff of storybooks. Princess Kate obviously loves her husband, but her true long-term love affair might be with Breton-striped sweaters. In a sunny, relaxed family photograph to celebrate their anniversary, Princess Kate leaned into her signature striped style with a pair of cream straight leg jeans.

Their 2011 wedding was the stuff of fairytales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a new photo celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

“Celebrating 15 years of marriage,” the image was captioned as it was shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’s official social media accounts. The photograph was taken by Matt Porteous on their recent family vacation to Cornwall, where Prince Louis’s birthday photos were also taken. Prince William, Prince George, Princess Kate, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte basked barefoot in the grass and the Cornish sunshine for the intimate family photo.

There were two notable family members in the photograph, including one new member of the Wales family that we have all been dying to see. Orla, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s 5-year-old working cocker spaniel, was snuggled up next to Prince William and their new puppy. The 10-month-old brown cocker spaniel looked like a bundle of puppy energy as Prince George gazed at the mother-son duo. Orla gave birth to a litter of puppies last summer, and Prince William and Princess Kate decided to keep one—the new puppy, whose name has not been shared yet—as a family pet.

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Their family dog, Orla, has been a part of many family photo shoots. (Image credit: The Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Photos and a video from the same day were shared for Prince Louis's birthday. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Princess Kate—then known as Kate Middleton—wears a striped sweater in 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the snuggled-up family photo, Princess Kate looked casual in bare feet, minimal jewelry, and relaxed cream jeans. Her signature Breton stripes—which some fans refer to as her "emotional support striped jumper"—came in the form of Veronica Beard’s Shana cashmere sweater, but she's been wearing the classic stripes since as far back as 2007. While jeans and a striped sweater is hardly daring for the Princess of Wales, cream jeans around two cocker spaniels might be her bravest fashion choice yet.

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