Royal Butler Reveals Prince Philip's Swear-Filled Comment While Leaving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding in 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in a fairytale royal wedding ceremony inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were both in attendance at the regal nuptials, where they proudly supported their grandson, Harry. However, a former royal butler has shared that the late Duke of Edinburgh actually made a swear-filled remark upon leaving the wedding ceremony.

Grant Harrold, who worked as the Royal Family's butler for seven years, opened up about Prince Philip's reaction following Harry and Meghan's wedding in an extract from his new book, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service.

"Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal Family, filed out of the chapel," Harrold wrote (via The Telegraph). "When Prince Philip came out he turned to The Queen and said, 'Thank fuck that's over.'"

A former royal butler has shared Prince Philip's alleged reaction to the royal wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some royal fans might wonder why Prince Philip swore after his grandson's wedding, it seems likely that the late Queen's husband was simply tired after attending such a high-profile event. In an interview with Us Weekly, royal expert Ingrid Seward said of Prince Philip, "He was determined that he was going to go to the wedding because he literally just had a hip operation six weeks before, which is a really good example of him being absolutely determined that whatever happened he was gonna walk down that aisle at the wedding and take his seat."

Seward continued, "He was very welcoming to Meghan because of course, she was a newcomer...At the time of Meghan and Harry's romance, he wasn't around nearly as much because he'd retired. So he didn't see very much of Meghan at all. So he didn't really have a chance to form a relationship with her."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Meghan and Harry's wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the late Duke of Edinburgh was known for making inappropriate remarks during his life, Harrold's revelation doesn't feel totally out of character. Rather than being any sort of diss towards Meghan or Harry, Prince Philip's swear-filled comment appears to have been related to his health difficulties, which is understandable.