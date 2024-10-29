Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis Once Unleashed Terror on Prince Andrew's Home

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, the monarch's beloved corgis went to live with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. While the Queen's dogs look fluffy and adorable, some of them apparently once wreaked havoc on Royal Lodge and could be a "nightmare" to live with.

In his book Q: A Voyage Around the Queen, Craig Brown revealed (via Hello! magazine), "Corgis, are, it turns out, an unpredictable, temperamental bunch, one minute cuddly, the next psycho, the Corleones of the dog world."

Brown reflected on the Queen's first corgi, Dookie, who reportedly enjoyed biting people's heels and destroying furniture. "Dookie did not restrict his aggression to humans: he would happily attack the dining room chairs at Royal Lodge, the family home in Windsor Great Park," Brown wrote.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the Duchess of York, now live in Royal Lodge, which is where the Queen's surviving corgis are based. However, it's unclear whether their current dogs are aggressive in nature.

"Corgis, are, it turns out, an unpredictable, temperamental bunch." (Image credit: Getty)

Brown also revealed that Princess Anne was given the difficult task of training the Queen's corgis, as she had a "soft spot" for "biters."

In the same book, author Brown revealed the surefire way in which the Queen was able to silence her corgis.

"Coincidentally, the way to scare off a belligerent corgi is the same as for a belligerent human being: a blast from the bagpipes," Brown wrote. "Happily, the queen always kept a set of bagpipes to hand."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In August, Ferguson shared a sweet photo of herself with the late Queen's corgis on Instagram, and wrote, "Wishing you and all your furry friends a Happy #InternationalDogDay." She continued, "For all the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they bring into our lives, Sandy and Muick will be getting an extra treat on their special day!"