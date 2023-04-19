The Late Queen's Corgis Have Big Coronation Plans, Just So You Know

When Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away, her beloved corgis Muick and Sandy went to live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York (yes, they live together).
While the duchess was not invited to the coronation on May 6, she will be watching it intently on TV. Asked whether Muick and Sandy would be watching with her, she told Express, "Yes of course! Course, they will be barking away."
Despite not being on the guest list, Fergie has no hard feelings, and is very hopeful for the reign of Charles III.
"There is no question about it. It is a really exciting new chapter and a new way ahead. I can think of no better person for the job," she said.
"I think it's going to be a wonderful moment to unite the nation as we will all be out there celebrating. I just admire him and everything he does so much."
Fergie has previously revealed her plans for the big day, saying she will be "having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing," adding, "I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always so good. And then all the family come back."
Still, the duchess has been cordially invited to the concert on May 7 as a "VIP attendee."
"She is delighted to be joining the wider family for the Coronation Concert," a royal insider told The Sun.
“She cherishes those more relaxed times with the family and, contrary to some reports, is fully accepting of the situation.
"She did, of course, join the family for the Sandringham Christmas celebrations, so it’s clear there is no ill will in either direction. Quite the contrary."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is reportedly skipping the concert to go home to his family in California shortly after the official coronation day.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
