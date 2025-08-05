Queen Elizabeth's 2006 Range Rover Is Up For Sale—And It Includes a Special Corgi-Friendly Customization
The perfect car for muddy country drives.
Queen Elizabeth might have had chauffeurs to drive her anywhere she wanted, but she often took to the wheel herself, and her Land Rover Defenders and Range Rovers were the late monarch's favorite modes of transportation. Now, royal watchers with deep pockets have a rare chance to own a piece of history—and this car comes complete with corgi-friendly details.
A 2006 Range Rover once used by Queen Elizabeth is going up for sale through British auction house Iconic Auctioneers, and it's expected to fetch up to £70,000. The supercharged L322 model was in the late Queen's personal use between 2006 and 2008, and while its nearly 120,000 miles might deter the average buyer, its royal provenance (and palace-approved modifications) make it anything but ordinary.
According to the auction house, the car comes fitted with custom side steps and grab handles that eased the monarch's entry and exit, as well as a dog guard installed for her corgis. The Range Rover also has a custom hood ornament featuring a Labrador with a bird in its mouth—the ultimate British country accessory.
Per Iconic Auctioneers, the vehicle is "finished in the traditional Royal Household shade of Tonga Green paired beautifully with Oxford Sand leather interior and extended burr walnut trim."
"Vehicles with such distinguished provenance rarely enter the market, making this an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike," said Rob Hubbard, Managing Director and Principal Auctioneer of Iconic Auctioneers. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s personal Range Rover combines automotive excellence with an unmatched historical significance."
Also up for sale is a more high-flying mode of transport—a luxury helicopter used by the Royal Household. It's tipped to sell for upwards of £5 million by Aero Asset, per the Sun, and is being phased out in favor of "two £8.5 million eco-friendly Leonardo choppers."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.