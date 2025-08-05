Queen Elizabeth might have had chauffeurs to drive her anywhere she wanted, but she often took to the wheel herself, and her Land Rover Defenders and Range Rovers were the late monarch's favorite modes of transportation. Now, royal watchers with deep pockets have a rare chance to own a piece of history—and this car comes complete with corgi-friendly details.

A 2006 Range Rover once used by Queen Elizabeth is going up for sale through British auction house Iconic Auctioneers, and it's expected to fetch up to £70,000. The supercharged L322 model was in the late Queen's personal use between 2006 and 2008, and while its nearly 120,000 miles might deter the average buyer, its royal provenance (and palace-approved modifications) make it anything but ordinary.

According to the auction house, the car comes fitted with custom side steps and grab handles that eased the monarch's entry and exit, as well as a dog guard installed for her corgis. The Range Rover also has a custom hood ornament featuring a Labrador with a bird in its mouth—the ultimate British country accessory.

Queen Elizabeth is seen driving her Range Rover in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen's 2006 Range Rover is up for auction. (Image credit: Iconic Auctioneers)

The late Queen's Range Rover is fitted with a hunting dog hood ornament. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth's Range Rover features a tan leather interior. (Image credit: Iconic Auctioneers)

Per Iconic Auctioneers, the vehicle is "finished in the traditional Royal Household shade of Tonga Green paired beautifully with Oxford Sand leather interior and extended burr walnut trim."

"Vehicles with such distinguished provenance rarely enter the market, making this an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike," said Rob Hubbard, Managing Director and Principal Auctioneer of Iconic Auctioneers. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s personal Range Rover combines automotive excellence with an unmatched historical significance."

Also up for sale is a more high-flying mode of transport—a luxury helicopter used by the Royal Household. It's tipped to sell for upwards of £5 million by Aero Asset, per the Sun, and is being phased out in favor of "two £8.5 million eco-friendly Leonardo choppers."

