Exclusive: Princess Diana's Former Butler Shares One Encounter in Queen Elizabeth's Bedroom That She Didn't Find "Very Amusing"
Paul Burrell recounts a sweet moment with the late Queen where she looked like "a monarch and a mother all rolled into one."
Paul Burrell might be best known as the controversial former butler to Princess Diana, but before he worked for the late royal, Burrell served Queen Elizabeth as a footman at Buckingham Palace. In a recent conversation, Burrell, speaking on behalf of Champions Speakers Agency, recalls a particularly memorable moment with the late Queen—and the joke that she didn’t quite get.
Burrell, 68, shares that one of his duties was to bring the Imperial State Crown to Queen Elizabeth before the State Opening of Parliament each year. After it was brought over from the Tower of London, the former footman would bring the historic crown on a red cushion and “take it into the Queen’s bedroom and put it on a small table.”
Queen Elizabeth was known to practice wearing the Crown Jewels around the house due to their weight, even wearing St Edward’s Crown, used for her coronation, to give Prince Charles and Princess Anne a bath. While Burrell certainly didn’t intrude on the late monarch’s bath time, he describes one night when he witnessed Queen Elizabeth taking part in some crown-wearing practice.
“On one evening, I went into her room, and the room was in pitch black. And I stood there in the doorway. She’d rung her bell to say goodnight,” he recalls. “And I stood there, transfixed.”
Burrell shares that Queen Elizabeth was sitting at her desk wearing the Imperial State Crown, and her lamp meant the “facets of all the diamonds and emeralds and sapphires were shooting in my direction.”
When the late Queen asked him why he was smiling, Burrell says he replied, “Your Majesty, if only your people could see you now."
“She said, ‘What do you mean?’” the former palace staffer continues. “I said, ‘Well, wearing your crown around your house’. And as I looked down, she was wearing her pink, fluffy slippers.”
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Burrell told the late monarch that her ensemble was “a sign of a monarch and a mother all rolled into one,“ adding “It would make a very good pub name. The Crown and Slippers.”
The footman, who was called “Small Paul” to set him apart from footman Paul Whybrew, a.k.a. “Tall Paul,” shares that Queen Elizabeth didn't quite get the joke. “I don’t think she found that very amusing,” he says. “She didn’t understand pub names.”
He also admits to “nearly” trying on the Imperial State Crown for himself...until the late Queen walked in on him.
“The Queen had a long dressing mirror in her bedroom,” he shares. “So, on one occasion, I went in there, I looked at the crown, I looked at the dressing mirror, and I thought, 'Dare I?' And just at that moment, The Queen came through the bedroom door.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.