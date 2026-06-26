Queen Elizabeth "Never Really Liked" One of Her Royal Residences and Often "Couldn't Wait" to Leave, Says Former Royal Chef

When Buckingham Palace released its Sovereign Grant Report on June 25, the monarch’s tax bill was revealed for the first time in history, revealing that King Charles has paid $39 million in taxes since taking the throne in 2022. But along with the Royal Family’s finances, the report also revealed that The King and Queen never plan on moving into Buckingham Palace. The decision comes as no surprise based on The King and Prince William moving toward a more modern monarchy, but Queen Elizabeth was never entirely fond of living in London, either.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady once told Coffee Friend that Queen Elizabeth “never really liked the palace,” explaining that Buckingham Palace had “always been the office to the (late) Queen.”

“The Queen would always be whizzing off back to Windsor Castle,” he added, explaining she usually couldn’t “wait to get back there.”

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King Charles will not be moving into Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family confirmed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2020, the late Queen relocated to Windsor Castle permanently and remained there until shortly before her 2022 death, when she traveled to Balmoral Castle for her annual summer stay.

“Nearly no member of the royal family has ever enjoyed living at Buckingham Palace,” royal commentator Giselle Bastin of Flinders University told ABC News Australia, adding the building isn't “conducive to cozy family living” and it “feels a little like ‘living above the shop.’”

Although Queen Elizabeth chose to follow tradition by living at Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Prince William are more willing to make their own rules as the monarchy moves toward the future.

Queen Elizabeth is pictured with her family during her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clarence House remains the London home of The King and Queen, and they also spend a fair amount of time in the countryside, with both of Their Majesties owning retreats outside of the city. The King loves spending time at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, while Queen Camilla relaxes at Ray Mill House in Wiltshire.

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As for Prince William and his family, they moved into Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park, in autumn 2025, and reports indicate that the future King intends it to be his "forever home."

Instead of continuing as a home for the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace will remain the central headquarters for the monarchy. “It will remain a working home but we are seeking to widen public access precisely to maximise the national benefit of a publicly-funded building,” the palace reported.