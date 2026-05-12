Former Royal Butler Reveals What King Charles Hates in His Car and How Queen Camilla Breaks That Rule in Hers
Grant Harrold shares that The King is "a very good driver."
Although King Charles and other members of the Royal Family have chauffeurs to take them to royal engagements, they do drive themselves places, too. Prince William and Princess Kate in particular love to drive their kids to school themselves, and The King has owned a convertible Aston Martin since his 21st birthday. Former royal butler Grant Harrold has opened up about the Royal Family’s driving habits, including the opposing theories King Charles and Queen Camilla have about their car organization.
Speaking to Select Car Leasing, Harrold said that for the Royal Family, driving is “a bit of normality and freedom for them.” He added that King Charles “would often prefer to drive himself than using a chauffeur,” unless it was to an official royal engagement.
As for what the royals keep in their cars when heading to events, the former butler, who served The King and Queen Camilla between 2004 and 2011, said Charles “always had a cushion on his seat to support his back, we always had to make sure there was one in there for him.” Bottles of water and mints were also musts for members of the Royal Family, but Harrold said that snacks were a pass for The King.
“He was always working away, especially if it was a long drive,” Harrold said of King Charles. “But the King never had snacks in the car as he really doesn’t like mess.”
Queen Camilla, however, is known to have a messier backseat. “Queen Camilla in particular was known to always have her dogs in the car,” Harrold said. These days, Jack Russell terrier Bluebell and mixed-breed rescue dog Moley are part of The King and Queen's crew, along with his truffle hunting dog, Snuff.
“Her car always had loads of hair in the backseat where they sat,” Harrold added. Sounds like corgi enthusiast Queen Elizabeth would approve.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.