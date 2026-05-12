Former Royal Butler Reveals What King Charles Hates in His Car and How Queen Camilla Breaks That Rule in Hers

Although King Charles and other members of the Royal Family have chauffeurs to take them to royal engagements, they do drive themselves places, too. Prince William and Princess Kate in particular love to drive their kids to school themselves, and The King has owned a convertible Aston Martin since his 21st birthday. Former royal butler Grant Harrold has opened up about the Royal Family’s driving habits, including the opposing theories King Charles and Queen Camilla have about their car organization.

Speaking to Select Car Leasing , Harrold said that for the Royal Family, driving is “a bit of normality and freedom for them.” He added that King Charles “would often prefer to drive himself than using a chauffeur,” unless it was to an official royal engagement.

King Charles is pictured leaving Kensington Palace the day after Princess Charlotte was born in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for what the royals keep in their cars when heading to events, the former butler, who served The King and Queen Camilla between 2004 and 2011, said Charles “always had a cushion on his seat to support his back, we always had to make sure there was one in there for him.” Bottles of water and mints were also musts for members of the Royal Family, but Harrold said that snacks were a pass for The King.

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“He was always working away, especially if it was a long drive,” Harrold said of King Charles. “But the King never had snacks in the car as he really doesn’t like mess.”

Queen Camilla, however, is known to have a messier backseat. “Queen Camilla in particular was known to always have her dogs in the car,” Harrold said. These days, Jack Russell terrier Bluebell and mixed-breed rescue dog Moley are part of The King and Queen's crew, along with his truffle hunting dog, Snuff.

“Her car always had loads of hair in the backseat where they sat,” Harrold added. Sounds like corgi enthusiast Queen Elizabeth would approve.