Why Royal Fans Have Been Praising an Unlikely Princess as Their "Favorite" Member of the Royal Family

Many royal fans have a favorite member of the Royal Family. While Kate Middleton, also known as the Princess of Wales, has been known to inspire members of the public with her fashion choices, Prince William has recently received praise for his ability to interact with fans in a down-to-earth manner. Now, royal fans are expressing their love for another, much more low-key, member of the family.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary, having tied the knot in an intimate Windsor wedding in 2020. Sharing a photo taken on the beach in Scotland, Mapelli Mozzi captioned the Instagram post, "Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we've spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here's to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!"

Fans of the couple flooded the post with compliments, particularly about Princess Beatrice. "Happy anniversary to my favorite royal couple," one person wrote. "Happy anni to two of my favorites," another person wrote. "You are such a special pair!"

Another commenter confirmed their adoration, saying, "Princess Beatrice is my favorite royal." Someone else exclaimed, "I love to see Beatrice in normal clothes." A plethora of congratulatory comments followed.

Since marrying in 2020, Beatrice and "Edo" have expanded their family. The couple has two daughters— Sienna , 3, and Athena , born in January 2025—and Beatrice is a step-mom to Edo's 9-year-old son, Christopher Woolf "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi, from a previous relationship.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite keeping a lower profile than many Royal Family members, Princess Beatrice did delight fans by attending Wimbledon with her mom, Sarah Ferguson, on June 30. Beatrice embraced French girl style for the outing, wearing a matching set from Sandro.