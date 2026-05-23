Taylor Swift Styles a Hybrid Ballet Shoe Trend With a Little Black Dress for Date Night
The singer puts her own twist on a celeb-beloved silhouette.
Fresh from a brief trip to Greece for the wedding of one of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates, Taylor Swift joined her fiancé for date night in New York City. Along with a little black dress, Swift embraced a hybrid ballet shoe trend.
Leaving Italian restaurant Sartiano's in Manhattan on May 22, Swift accessorized her LBD with a pair of Dior Muse Pumps in Black Crocodile Printed Calfskin. The sold-out style—which originally retailed for $1,150—proved to be very popular.
The delicate heels include a subtle tied bow, making them part-Mary Jane and part-hybrid ballet shoe, tying perfectly into a celeb-approved trend.
Additional accessories included a Dior Médaillon Envelope Pouch with Strap in Black and Myosotis Blue Grained Calfskin, which retails for $2,900.
Finally, Swift's Cartier Santos Demoiselle Watch, valued at $18,330, completed the minimalist date night look.
2026 has seen Swift debut a brand new, and extremely minimalist, style era, which has included many monochromatic outfits. The "Opalite" singer's LBD and Dior hybrid ballet shoes show she's committed to delivering simple and stylish looks ahead of her rumored wedding to Kelce.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.