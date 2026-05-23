Fresh from a brief trip to Greece for the wedding of one of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates, Taylor Swift joined her fiancé for date night in New York City. Along with a little black dress, Swift embraced a hybrid ballet shoe trend.

Leaving Italian restaurant Sartiano's in Manhattan on May 22, Swift accessorized her LBD with a pair of Dior Muse Pumps in Black Crocodile Printed Calfskin. The sold-out style—which originally retailed for $1,150—proved to be very popular.

The delicate heels include a subtle tied bow, making them part-Mary Jane and part-hybrid ballet shoe, tying perfectly into a celeb-approved trend.

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Taylor Swift styles a hybrid ballet shoe trend for date night. (Image credit: ASPN / BACKGRID)

Additional accessories included a Dior Médaillon Envelope Pouch with Strap in Black and Myosotis Blue Grained Calfskin, which retails for $2,900.

Finally, Swift's Cartier Santos Demoiselle Watch, valued at $18,330, completed the minimalist date night look.

Taylor Swift grabs dinner with Travis Kelce on May 22. (Image credit: ASPN / BACKGRID)

2026 has seen Swift debut a brand new, and extremely minimalist, style era, which has included many monochromatic outfits. The "Opalite" singer's LBD and Dior hybrid ballet shoes show she's committed to delivering simple and stylish looks ahead of her rumored wedding to Kelce.

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