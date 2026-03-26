This Family Member Was Called in for "Extra Support" When George, Louis and Charlotte Found Out Queen Elizabeth Had Died
Princess Kate brought in reinforcements to help console her three children.
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When members of the Royal Family learned that Queen Elizabeth was dying on September 8, 2022, they rushed up to Balmoral Castle to be there. While Prince William flew to Scotland with his family, Princess Kate decided to stay home to keep a normal routine for their three children, who had just started their new school. In his new biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales, royal editor Russell Myers reveals who Kate relied on when it came time to break the sad news to George, Charlotte and Louis.
Although Princess Kate wanted to be there for the Royal Family, it was decided she’d stay back since the Wales children were already going through a time of huge change. The family had only just relocated to Windsor that summer and were starting over at Lambrook School after previously living in London their entire lives.
In William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, Myers shared that the decision for Kate be home with the children was “the right one for their family.” Fortunately for Princess Kate, there was one person she could rely on to help console Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.Article continues below
“Catherine called her mother, Carole, and asked her to come over to their Adelaide Cottage home to provide extra support for the children when they returned home from school,” Myers wrote.
“After picking them up herself and excitedly finding out about their first day, Catherine delivered the sad news that their beloved 'Gan-Gan' had passed away peacefully,” he added.
Having their grandmother and mom at home during such a sad time likely provided a great comfort to George, Charlotte and Louis, who were just 9, 7 and 4 at the time. Carole is a hands-on grandmother and spends time with her grandkids as much as possible, cooking with them at home and bringing them to parks and on local shopping trips.
For Prince William, it must have been a relief to know they were in good hands with Carole. According to Myers, the Prince of Wales once told an aide that his in-laws gave him “More room to breathe,” and during a trying time, Carole did just that.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.