Miley Cyrus's Take on the Naked Dress Trend Is an Unexpected Versace Gown From a Decade Ago

Naked dresses never go out of style, as a ton of celebrities have already proven in 2026. Miley Cyrus has finally received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she did so wearing a naked dress from Versace. Hannah Montana would be in awe.

To attend her long-overdue ceremony, Cyrus opted for a totally sheer gown, which was covered in sequins and contained hundreds of cut-outs.

The Versace outfit gives the appearance of shreds of fabric and strings of sequins being stitched together, leaving strategically placed cut-outs throughout.

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Miley Cyrus wears a Versace naked dress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Image credit: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus's vintage Versace couture gown features a plethora of cut-outs. (Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The striking black dress is actually a vintage Atelier Versace piece taken from the fashion house's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2015.

Miley Cyrus's dress on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in July 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images/Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)

Cyrus was supported by several people at her ceremony, including actress Anya Taylor-Joy, designer Donatella Versace, and fiancé Maxx Morando.

Miley Cyrus revisits the naked dress trend to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In her speech, Cyrus shared (via Fox News), "What feels so special to me about this star is that it's an accumulation of devotion."

The singer continued, "The star isn't something that you win like a seasonal game. It's not something that you can chase or collect. It's not something you make the next record for and then tote it around like a trophy."

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