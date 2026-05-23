Miley Cyrus's Take on the Naked Dress Trend Is an Unexpected Versace Gown From a Decade Ago
The superstar wore the sparkly and sheer couture gown to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
Naked dresses never go out of style, as a ton of celebrities have already proven in 2026. Miley Cyrus has finally received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she did so wearing a naked dress from Versace. Hannah Montana would be in awe.
To attend her long-overdue ceremony, Cyrus opted for a totally sheer gown, which was covered in sequins and contained hundreds of cut-outs.
The Versace outfit gives the appearance of shreds of fabric and strings of sequins being stitched together, leaving strategically placed cut-outs throughout.
The striking black dress is actually a vintage Atelier Versace piece taken from the fashion house's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2015.
Cyrus was supported by several people at her ceremony, including actress Anya Taylor-Joy, designer Donatella Versace, and fiancé Maxx Morando.
In her speech, Cyrus shared (via Fox News), "What feels so special to me about this star is that it's an accumulation of devotion."
The singer continued, "The star isn't something that you win like a seasonal game. It's not something that you can chase or collect. It's not something you make the next record for and then tote it around like a trophy."
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.