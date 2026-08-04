Queen Letizia Heats Up Summer in a Daring Red Dress, Gucci Mules and Sentimental Earrings
The 53-year-old Spanish queen showed off some leg in a bold Carolina Herrera number.
Queen Letizia has always been one of the most fashion-forward royals, and she wowed fans with one of her sexiest dresses yet at the closing gala of the 16th Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday, August 2.
Letizia, 53, chose a one-shouldered red Carolina Herrera dress for for the film festival, with the ruched jersey design featuring a daring gold zipper up the side and a high slit.
She paired the outfit with gold accessories to coordinate with her zipper, carrying a metallic clutch by Begüm Khan, per Royal Fashion Police, and wearing the same gold Isabel Guarch leaf earrings first worn by her daughter, Princess Leonor, in 2025.
Queen Letizia also wore the striking gold "Palma" earrings to an event last month, and whether it's unclear if she borrowed them from Princess Leonor or vice versa, they were a fitting touch for the event, held in Palma de Mallorca.
The Spanish queen was on hand to present the Master of Cinema Award to the celebrated French composer Alexandre Desplat at the film festival, taking the stage in a pair of new nude Gucci slides with gold horsebit detail. She wore her hair down in soft waves and added glowing bronze eye makeup and shimmery highlighter.
Letizia's appearance comes ahead of the Spanish royal family's annual summer break on the island, and after her bold red moment, she certainly looks ready to let her hair down before August comes to an end.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.