Queen Letizia Heats Up Summer in a Daring Red Dress, Gucci Mules and Sentimental Earrings

Queen Letizia has always been one of the most fashion-forward royals, and she wowed fans with one of her sexiest dresses yet at the closing gala of the 16th Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday, August 2.

Letizia, 53, chose a one-shouldered red Carolina Herrera dress for for the film festival, with the ruched jersey design featuring a daring gold zipper up the side and a high slit.

She paired the outfit with gold accessories to coordinate with her zipper, carrying a metallic clutch by Begüm Khan, per Royal Fashion Police, and wearing the same gold Isabel Guarch leaf earrings first worn by her daughter, Princess Leonor, in 2025.

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Queen Letizia wears a Carolina Herrera dress at the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with the same gold leaf earrings originally worn by her daughter, Princess Leonor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen presents an award to Alexandre Desplat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia also wore the striking gold "Palma" earrings to an event last month, and whether it's unclear if she borrowed them from Princess Leonor or vice versa, they were a fitting touch for the event, held in Palma de Mallorca.

The Spanish queen was on hand to present the Master of Cinema Award to the celebrated French composer Alexandre Desplat at the film festival, taking the stage in a pair of new nude Gucci slides with gold horsebit detail. She wore her hair down in soft waves and added glowing bronze eye makeup and shimmery highlighter.

Letizia's appearance comes ahead of the Spanish royal family's annual summer break on the island, and after her bold red moment, she certainly looks ready to let her hair down before August comes to an end.

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