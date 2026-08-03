Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Look Confirms the Strappy String Bikini Isn't Going Anywhere
Bring this style back!
Back in summer 2023, ultra-strappy string bikinis—the kind that wrap multiple times around your waist—were the buzziest swimwear trend of the season. But after a meteoric rise to fame and one hell of a hot girl summer, the style has somewhat fallen off, in favor of more classic swim styles (more on that here). Now, Emily Ratajkowski, president and CEO of Bikini Pics United, is bringing the daring style squarely into the spotlight, once more.
On August 2, the model posted a required update from her latest vacation. In the tropical photo dump, she showed off several variations of the spicy swim trend. In one photo, Ratajkowski wore a black-and-white polka-dot style, which criss-crossed stylishly across her waist.
In the same carousel, Ratajkowski was photographed on a different occasion sporting another bikini that was identical in style. The only difference between the two suits was in their prints. This iteration came in a more abstract orange-and-cream motif.
The two swimsuits will undoubtedly strike a chord with anyone who followed Ratajkowski on Instagram during that era, as both suits hail from her now-defunct swimsuit brand, Inamorata.
Though Ratajkowski's own label has ceased production, there are plenty of other swim retailers carrying this specific trend—ready and waiting to be shopped. Brands like Magda Butrym, Sommer Swim, Edikted, and more have risen to the challenge, stocking chic strappy swimwear of their own, just for your shopping pleasure.
Because we're nearing the end of the summer 2026 season, most of these swimsuits are on major sale. Shop the cutest styles ahead—while you can.
Shop the Strappy Spring Bikini Trend
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Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.