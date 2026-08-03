Back in summer 2023, ultra-strappy string bikinis—the kind that wrap multiple times around your waist—were the buzziest swimwear trend of the season. But after a meteoric rise to fame and one hell of a hot girl summer, the style has somewhat fallen off, in favor of more classic swim styles (more on that here). Now, Emily Ratajkowski, president and CEO of Bikini Pics United, is bringing the daring style squarely into the spotlight, once more.

On August 2, the model posted a required update from her latest vacation. In the tropical photo dump, she showed off several variations of the spicy swim trend. In one photo, Ratajkowski wore a black-and-white polka-dot style, which criss-crossed stylishly across her waist.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a polka dot, criss-cross swimsuit while on vacation. (Image credit: Instagram/@emrata)

In the same carousel, Ratajkowski was photographed on a different occasion sporting another bikini that was identical in style. The only difference between the two suits was in their prints. This iteration came in a more abstract orange-and-cream motif.

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The two swimsuits will undoubtedly strike a chord with anyone who followed Ratajkowski on Instagram during that era, as both suits hail from her now-defunct swimsuit brand, Inamorata.

On the trip, she wore an identical version but in a different print. (Image credit: Instagram/@emrata)

Though Ratajkowski's own label has ceased production, there are plenty of other swim retailers carrying this specific trend—ready and waiting to be shopped. Brands like Magda Butrym, Sommer Swim, Edikted, and more have risen to the challenge, stocking chic strappy swimwear of their own, just for your shopping pleasure.

Because we're nearing the end of the summer 2026 season, most of these swimsuits are on major sale. Shop the cutest styles ahead—while you can.

Shop the Strappy Spring Bikini Trend

Magda Butrym Pearl-Detailed Bandeau Bikini Top $422 at Farfetch This Magda Butrym bikini features the Ratajkowski-approved criss-cross silhouette, with a chic pearl accent at the center. Sommer Swim Ella Bikini Top (Was $109) $82 at REVOLVE Press pause on your little black swimsuit for a metallic turquoise style. Lovewave The Roxanna Top $89 at REVOLVE This hot pink suit is made all the more hotter, with a strappy waist detail. Edikted Buffie Bralette Bikini Top $39.20 at pacsun.com The most classic swimsuit on the market gets a fun update, with elongated straps designed for play.

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