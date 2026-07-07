Zendaya Is the Face That Launched Summer's Cut-Out Dress Trend

If Helen of Troy was "the face that launched a thousand ships," Zendaya's Schiaparelli Couture gown at London's The Odyssey premiere dropped 10,000 jaws. But like stylist extraordinaire Law Roach said on Instagram, "There's always a second dress." The cut-outs on Z's after-party dress are a lot easier to emulate this summer than, say, Schiaparelli's anatomically correct bustier.

While photographers captured every angle of the hours-old Fall 2026 Couture creation, Roach waited in the wings with Zendaya's Athena-worthy wardrobe rack. It appears creative director Alessandro Michele sculpted the Valentino Fall 2026 dress for glamorous goddesses like the Odyssey actress.

Leafy, moss green appliqués blossomed into an itty-bitty bralette, draping her gray, asymmetrical skirt in a toga-like manner. What started as a novelty method moment (only accessible by VIPs like Z) transformed into an approachable wedding guest dress for upcoming summer ceremonies.

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Zendaya posed with her Odyssey co-stars in the ultimate summer wedding guest dress trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's skirt swooped down and around her waist, creating slim yet striking slits beneath a square-neck bodice. Additional close-ups of the Emmy winner at the London after-party revealed her cut-outs gave way to an entirely open back. The Valentino look showed as much skin as Zendaya's custom Jacquemus slip on July 5 and her vintage John Galliano dress at London's Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere two weeks ago. It seems backless looks are the invisible web tying her simultaneous press tour styles together.

Zendaya's cut-out dress on the Valentino Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Euphoria star took a few creative liberties in the accessory department, too. Her diamond drop Chopard earrings shined as bright as her rarely seen, east-west engagement ring from Jessica McCormack. Perhaps the newlywed brought the button-back design out of its box for her husband Tom Holland's hometown premiere.

Zendaya's jewelry deserves a spot on your wedding guest wardrobe rack, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o have more in common than just Christopher Nolan credits on their résumé: They share the same taste in cut-outs. The Oscar winner walked the same London red carpet in Christian Cowan Fall 2026, which elevated the Kylie Jenner-approved tank dress trend. Nyong'o's stunning side profile remained on full display beneath the chainmail look's plunge incisions.

Lupita Nyong'o also tapped into the cut-out trend for The Odyssey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every summer like clockwork, the cut-out trend returns to red carpets en masse. This year, everyone from Kylie Jenner and Doechii to Teyana Taylor and Jennifer Lopez keeps swapping naked dressing for more subtly suggestive slashes.

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Better yet, cut-outs like Zendaya's could steal the show at weddings far beyond the confines of Hollywood. In fact, the trend made Camila Cabello and Gracie Abrams some of the best-dressed guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City wedding last weekend.

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TOPICS Zendaya