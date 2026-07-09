After one too many full-coverage outfits for the Office Romance press tour, I feared Jennifer Lopez might've left the naked dress trend in the past. On July 9, however, I breathed a sigh of relief. All Lopez needed to bring back her signature red carpet look was a Paris Haute Couture Week show.

It didn't take Lopez long to steal the show once in the French capital. Even before she found her seat in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's front row, everyone was straining to catch a glimpse of the actress in the sheer dress—and for good reason.

Designed by Kritharioti, the gown featured a plunging neckline, almost-invisible tulle, and a sheer skirt. Whimsical crystals shaped like stars, flowers, and butterflies gave the spaghetti-strap bodice just enough coverage. (They became more sporadic as the skirt dropped down to her platform sandals.)

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Jennifer Lopez's naked dress turned heads during Celia Kritharioti's Fall 2026 Couture runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to providing pops of color and doubling as jewelry, the closely clustered adornments on the bodice shielded the lace slip mini that Lopez had underneath.

To finish the front-row look, the Maid in Manhattan star chose a light blue (borderline white) feather boa and a teeny-tiny ivory clutch.

Appreciate the intricate details of Lopez's naked dress up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a minute since J.Lo showed this much skin—seven months, to be exact. In Jan. 2026, she shut down the Golden Globes red carpet in a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer Haute Couture naked dress that boasted a dramatic tulle mermaid train and chocolate brown lace.

Earlier this year, Lopez wore a vintage naked dress to the Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over a decade ago, she hosted the 2015 American Music Awards in an even more risqué style. With strategically placed scalloped rhinestone panels, the sleeveless dress went down as one of her most naked dresses.

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Back in 2015, J.Lo took center stage at the AMAs in a sheer dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Celia Kritharioti gown could rival the American Music Awards look in terms of sheerness, in the months leading up to Couture Week, the "On the Floor" singer took a more modest approach to naked dressing. For New York's Office Romance premiere, she wore a floral-embroidered gown in a skin-matching hue by Miss Sohee. For another appearance, she opted for a moss green gown with cut-outs and a thigh-high slit from Bronx Banco.

That said, Fashion Week is where celebrities come to play with naked pieces. Earlier this year, Teyana Taylor doubled up on lacy see-through styles to watch Schiaparelli's Couture runway show; Megan Thee Stallion made her Milan Fashion Week debut in a thong-revealing dress; and Chappell Roan followed suit in fresh-from-the-runway McQueen.

Lopez's Couture Week Fall 2026 run may be over, but knowing her, she has plenty more naked looks up her sheer sleeve.

TOPICS Jennifer Lopez