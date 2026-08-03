Gigi Hadid Styles Her Sold-Out New Balance Sneakers With Summer's Biggest Wardrobe Staple

I remember the days when layering a low-cut tank top over another low-cut tank top was considered the height of fashion. No, I'm not talking about 2010 (although that is a viable answer). The year in question is 2026. And Gigi Hadid has just brought every 30-something's favorite high school outfit back from the dead.

On August 3, the supermodel was spotted on the streets of Paris with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper (who's currently on-location filming Season 4 of The White Lotus). The two were photographed on their way back from a workout wearing appropriately casual looks. Cooper wore standard man attire of a T-shirt and athletic shorts, while Hadid looked every bit the off-duty supermodel.

Despite what was undoubtedly a rigorous workout, Hadid was dressed in her usual effortlessly cool style. She wore a pair of charcoal gray leggings with a matching cami-strap top (another throwback). The model then layered on a white tank, simple and classic in all but its silhouette.

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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid wear casual-cool gym looks while out in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid went for a scoop-neck tank in a clean, jersey fabric. The cheugy staple has undergone something of a renaissance this summer, replacing the typical ribbed crewneck tank at the helm of every cool-girl's wardrobe.

Though Hadid is an undeniable trend-setter, she's not the first to debut this look. In fact, it's been a decidedly low-cut tank summer. Thus far, the look has already been worn by celebrities ranging from Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence to Dua Lipa. Hadid's sneakers, however, are as exclusive as they come.

Her slim-fit MT10O Desert Palm tennis shoes are a trendy pull from the District Vision x New Balance collab. The narrow style is sold out across the internet, available only on resale websites like StockX and Goat.

District Vision x New Balance MT10O Desert Palm $206 at GOAT

Though Hadid's shoes are impossible to find at retail price, brown sneakers and white tanks are both certified staples in her expensive wardrobe. In fact, she wore a similar outfit last summer.

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Hadid wore suede sneakers and a tank top on September 15, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a low-cut tank summer, to be sure.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Chic Workout Look