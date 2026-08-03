Gigi Hadid Styles Her Sold-Out New Balance Sneakers With Summer's Biggest Wardrobe Staple
It's a low-cut tank summer.
I remember the days when layering a low-cut tank top over another low-cut tank top was considered the height of fashion. No, I'm not talking about 2010 (although that is a viable answer). The year in question is 2026. And Gigi Hadid has just brought every 30-something's favorite high school outfit back from the dead.
On August 3, the supermodel was spotted on the streets of Paris with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper (who's currently on-location filming Season 4 of The White Lotus). The two were photographed on their way back from a workout wearing appropriately casual looks. Cooper wore standard man attire of a T-shirt and athletic shorts, while Hadid looked every bit the off-duty supermodel.
Despite what was undoubtedly a rigorous workout, Hadid was dressed in her usual effortlessly cool style. She wore a pair of charcoal gray leggings with a matching cami-strap top (another throwback). The model then layered on a white tank, simple and classic in all but its silhouette.
Hadid went for a scoop-neck tank in a clean, jersey fabric. The cheugy staple has undergone something of a renaissance this summer, replacing the typical ribbed crewneck tank at the helm of every cool-girl's wardrobe.
Though Hadid is an undeniable trend-setter, she's not the first to debut this look. In fact, it's been a decidedly low-cut tank summer. Thus far, the look has already been worn by celebrities ranging from Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence to Dua Lipa. Hadid's sneakers, however, are as exclusive as they come.
Her slim-fit MT10O Desert Palm tennis shoes are a trendy pull from the District Vision x New Balance collab. The narrow style is sold out across the internet, available only on resale websites like StockX and Goat.
Though Hadid's shoes are impossible to find at retail price, brown sneakers and white tanks are both certified staples in her expensive wardrobe. In fact, she wore a similar outfit last summer.
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It's a low-cut tank summer, to be sure.
Shop Gigi Hadid's Chic Workout Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.