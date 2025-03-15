Royal Family Announces Queen Mary Has Been Forced to Cancel All of Her Royal Engagements After Unexpected Illness
"Her Majesty The Queen, like many others right now, has become ill."
The Royal Family of Denmark has announced that Queen Mary is currently too sick to undertake any official engagements.
Speaking to Danish publication B.T., the Royal Family's communications department explained (via HOLA!), "Her Majesty The Queen, like many others right now, has become ill, and therefore unfortunately cannot participate in the Heart Association's award ceremony."
Mary subsequently shared her own message about the cancellations on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for your thoughtfulness. What a lovely surprise to receive this bouquet and drawings, even though illness prevented me from participating in the Danish Heart Association's event 'Together for the Heart.' I had been looking forward to presenting the Heart Award together with the heart children Alma and Ellen and to meeting some of the young people living with heart disease. Hopefully we can meet again."
The Queen of Norway was also forced to miss the opening of the National Knowledge Center for Early Intervention and Family Research at the University of Copenhagen and SDU, per HOLA! magazine.
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
It's currently unclear when Queen Mary will be able to return to public duties, and it's unknown what the royal has been diagnosed with.
The Queen of Denmark recently made headlines by giving Queen Caroline Amalie's 200-year-old tiara, which includes ancient stones, its public debut. Queen Mary chose to wear the incredible tiara at a dinner hosted by Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki during a state visit to Finland in March 2025.
Per the Danish Royal Family, King Christian VIII, who ruled Denmark from 1839 to 1848, collected the ancient stones while visiting Italy with his wife Queen Caroline Amalie. Between 1819 and 1821, the couple visited Rome and the excavations at Pompeii. When Christian presented the jaw-dropping tiara to his wife, he did so with a note reading, "It is from the summit of the flaming Vesuvius that my heart flies to you. April 24, 1828."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William "May Need a Referee"
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis could get caught in the middle, according to one royal expert.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Pairs a Sleek Navy Coat With $100 Earrings
The Princess of Wales debuted the brand new pair of hoop earrings at the sporting event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Might Miss an Important Middleton Milestone
The Princess of Wales's schedule may have forced her to make a difficult decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Mary Is Bejeweled in Kate Middleton's Extremely Shimmery Jenny Packham Gown
Even royalty isn't immune to the "Kate effect."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark Makes a Split-Leg Jumpsuit Look Extra Glam on the Red Carpet
Who needs a gown?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark Was Hit By a Scooter While Visiting Greenland
Video of the accident was shared on TikTok.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
After a Rollercoaster Year, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage with a Very Casual Photo
Don’t worry—the formalwear will come out tonight at a gala dinner in their honor in Norway.
By Rachel Burchfield Published