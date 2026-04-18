Royal Biographer Vows to "Do Justice" to Queen Elizabeth After King Charles Commissions Official Authorized Biography of Late Monarch
The author "will be given access to the late Queen's extensive personal and official papers."
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Queen Elizabeth II spent an impressive seven decades on the throne, a feat which deserves to be celebrated. According to a new press release, King Charles has decided to honor his late mother by commissioning an official and authorized royal biography of the former monarch.
"The royal household today confirmed that Dr. Anna Keay OBE has been appointed to write the official authorized biography of the late Queen Elizabeth II," the press release explained. "The biography has been commissioned by His Majesty The King and, in accepting the role, Dr. Keay will be given access to the late Queen's extensive personal and official papers held in the Royal Archives."
While writing the new book, Dr. Keay "will also be able to talk to those who knew [Queen Elizabeth] well throughout her life and service," which includes her relatives, per the press release.Article continues below
Dr. Keay's credentials speak for themselves. Described as "an award-winning historian, biographer, and curator," the scholar has held positions with Historic Royal Palaces, the Royal Collection Trust, and the Landmark Trust, while also being a member of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee.
Sharing her excitement regarding the project, Dr. Keay said, "It is a profound honor to have been asked to write the official biography of Queen Elizabeth II. She was our longest-reigning monarch and an extraordinary woman, whose life spanned a century of great change."
The author continued, "I am deeply grateful to His Majesty The King for entrusting me with this responsibility and for granting me access to her papers, and will do all I can to do justice to her life and work."
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.