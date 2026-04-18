Queen Elizabeth II spent an impressive seven decades on the throne, a feat which deserves to be celebrated. According to a new press release, King Charles has decided to honor his late mother by commissioning an official and authorized royal biography of the former monarch.

"The royal household today confirmed that Dr. Anna Keay OBE has been appointed to write the official authorized biography of the late Queen Elizabeth II," the press release explained. "The biography has been commissioned by His Majesty The King and, in accepting the role, Dr. Keay will be given access to the late Queen's extensive personal and official papers held in the Royal Archives."

While writing the new book, Dr. Keay "will also be able to talk to those who knew [Queen Elizabeth] well throughout her life and service," which includes her relatives, per the press release.

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"Dr. Keay will be given access to the late Queen's extensive personal and official papers held in the Royal Archives." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr. Keay's credentials speak for themselves. Described as "an award-winning historian, biographer, and curator," the scholar has held positions with Historic Royal Palaces, the Royal Collection Trust, and the Landmark Trust, while also being a member of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee.

Sharing her excitement regarding the project, Dr. Keay said, "It is a profound honor to have been asked to write the official biography of Queen Elizabeth II. She was our longest-reigning monarch and an extraordinary woman, whose life spanned a century of great change."

King Charles has decided to honor his late mother by commissioning an official and authorized royal biography of the former monarch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The author continued, "I am deeply grateful to His Majesty The King for entrusting me with this responsibility and for granting me access to her papers, and will do all I can to do justice to her life and work."

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