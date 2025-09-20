Royal Expert Says Prince William Needs to "Employ His Mother's Radiant and Irresistible Charm" to Preserve the "Monarchy After King Charles Has Died"

As the heir apparent, Prince William is already preparing for his eventual reign. When his dad King Charles dies, the Prince of Wales will become the monarch. Needless to say, William faces a huge amount of responsibility. Now, a royal expert has discussed the ways in which William's late mother, Princess Diana, might influence her eldest son's future role.

Writing for the Daily Mail, A. N. Wilson reflected on Prince William's appearance at the Duchess of Kent's funeral on Sept. 16. "He gave the impression of bearing the burden of the world on his shoulders," Wilson wrote.

The royal expert also suggested that, unlike Princess Kate, the Prince of Wales appeared "pensive, less light-hearted than of old" at Donald Trump's state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 17. According to Wilson, Prince William "came across as less enthusiastic than he has been at formal royal occasions in years gone by."

As for why Prince William might be "less enthusiastic" than previously, Wilson suggested that personal challenges, such as Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, have likely contributed to his demeanor.

Wilson noted that William "deserved considerable sympathy," writing, "His wife has cancer, and both she and William have suffered all the strains this imposes, both on their own relationship, and on that with their three young children."

As William's father, King Charles, received a cancer diagnosis at a similar time, Prince William's personal life must have been incredibly difficult. "William therefore faces the prospect of becoming king when he is still a relatively young man," Wilson explained. "Four decades and more of public duty stretch ahead."

"The heavy concerns of history are bearing down on William," Wilson explained, before posing the questions, "Can he adjust the monarchy as he wants to? Can he do so while retaining public affection for the institution?"

The royal expert reminisced about Princess Diana, who allegedly told Wilson that "she did not think there would be a monarchy after Charles had died." The expert suggested that the Prince of Wales needs to utilize the attributes he inherited from Diana as he approaches his reign.

"He will need to work hard and employ his mother's radiant and irresistible charm if her prophecy is not to be fulfilled," Wilson explained. "Little wonder he seems so subdued."