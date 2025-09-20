Royal Expert Says Prince William Needs to "Employ His Mother's Radiant and Irresistible Charm" to Preserve the "Monarchy After King Charles Has Died"

The Prince of Wales appears "pensive" and "less light-hearted than of old."

Prince William needs to employ some of his late mother Princess Diana&#039;s attributes on the throne, says royal expert
(Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images/ Tim Graham Photo Library)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

As the heir apparent, Prince William is already preparing for his eventual reign. When his dad King Charles dies, the Prince of Wales will become the monarch. Needless to say, William faces a huge amount of responsibility. Now, a royal expert has discussed the ways in which William's late mother, Princess Diana, might influence her eldest son's future role.

Writing for the Daily Mail, A. N. Wilson reflected on Prince William's appearance at the Duchess of Kent's funeral on Sept. 16. "He gave the impression of bearing the burden of the world on his shoulders," Wilson wrote.

The royal expert also suggested that, unlike Princess Kate, the Prince of Wales appeared "pensive, less light-hearted than of old" at Donald Trump's state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 17. According to Wilson, Prince William "came across as less enthusiastic than he has been at formal royal occasions in years gone by."

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 16: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent&#039;s Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He gave the impression of bearing the burden of the world on his shoulders."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for why Prince William might be "less enthusiastic" than previously, Wilson suggested that personal challenges, such as Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, have likely contributed to his demeanor.

Wilson noted that William "deserved considerable sympathy," writing, "His wife has cancer, and both she and William have suffered all the strains this imposes, both on their own relationship, and on that with their three young children."

As William's father, King Charles, received a cancer diagnosis at a similar time, Prince William's personal life must have been incredibly difficult. "William therefore faces the prospect of becoming king when he is still a relatively young man," Wilson explained. "Four decades and more of public duty stretch ahead."

Britain&#039;s King Charles III and Britain&#039;s Queen Camilla greet US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Britain&#039;s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain&#039;s Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival in the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader.

The Prince of Wales appeared "pensive, less light-hearted than of old."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The heavy concerns of history are bearing down on William," Wilson explained, before posing the questions, "Can he adjust the monarchy as he wants to? Can he do so while retaining public affection for the institution?"

The royal expert reminisced about Princess Diana, who allegedly told Wilson that "she did not think there would be a monarchy after Charles had died." The expert suggested that the Prince of Wales needs to utilize the attributes he inherited from Diana as he approaches his reign.

"He will need to work hard and employ his mother's radiant and irresistible charm if her prophecy is not to be fulfilled," Wilson explained. "Little wonder he seems so subdued."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.