This Royal Was Once Confronted By Palace Police "With Machine Guns" After Drunken Antics
"I was like, "F***!"
From Princess Margaret's glamorous late-night soirées to Prince William and Prince Harry's well-documented clubbing days, the Royal Family has seen its share of morning-after regrets. Even Kate Middleton founded an all-girls drinking club in college. But in the case of one royal-adjacent figure, he found himself on the receiving end of perhaps the most dramatic wake-up call in palace history.
Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall—who married Anne's daughter Zara in 2011—is known for his fun-loving personality, but it turns out he might've had a bit too much fun on one particular occasion. Per Gloucestershire Live, the rugby legend told the hilarious story about how his wife got revenge on him during a recent charity fundraiser.
Apparently, Tindall was supposed to be attending a rugby coaching clinic at 8:30 a.m., but found himself in rough shape after a night out with a friend. After "struggling" to even get inside at Princess Anne's St. James's Palace flat, he wasn't getting up, which was when Zara decided to pull an epic prank.
"I was meant to be there in 45 minutes [for the clinic]," Mike shared. "My friend rings up Zara, who phoned the police post at the palace. They started giggling, saying they saw me at 4 a.m. on video cameras struggling to get to the doorway. She says, 'I don't care what you do. He needs to be in North London in 35 minutes.'"
After Zara got involved, Mike experienced a rude awakening...to say the least. "Next thing, five guys in full riot gear with machine guns come in saying, 'Get up, get up,'" he shared. "I was, like, 'F***!' And in three minutes, I was in the back of a cab, with the police waving me off."
The former England rugby star seems to have taken the event in good humor, which isn't surprising considering his recent confession about loving a prank.
"My job now is being a dad and I love it," Mike—who shares kids Lena, Mia, and Lucas with Zara—wrote in children's magazine Beano. "It’s important to set a good example, so I play pranks on the kids and their mum."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I love hiding and jumping out to scare them," he wrote. "It works best on mum—she screams SO loudly! The kids’ favourite prank is to hide under the table and tie people’s shoelaces together!"
Sounds like for Zara, a bit of revenge was in order.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Selena Gomez Borrows Diamond Jewelry Rarer Than Her Engagement Ring
She looked like a billion bucks in this Bulgari choker.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
If You Were Less Than Excited With the Oscars Beauty Looks, Just Wait for the After-Party
Finally, the glam I've been craving.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp's Oscars After-Party Look Is a Major Vibe-Shift
The coquette trend has officially rallied.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
These Royals Could Step Up to Help Prince William When He's King "If He Calls on Them"
Three members of the Royal Family are likely to pitch in with duties down the line.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Zara Tindall Was Nearly Trampled by a Horse in Terrifying Near-Miss Just Months After Mother Princess Anne's Injury
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter narrowly escaped major injury.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Views This Royal Family Member as a "Brother" and Someone He Can "Always Rely On"
"There's no doubt Wills sees him as the brother he lost."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Mike Tindall Says "Pretending to Punch" Prince Harry Got Him into a Ton of Trouble
"Loads of trolls went in on Mike, especially about him wanting to hit a young, defenseless Harry."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince William Is Unlikely to Leave the U.K. While King Charles Is in Australia
"That might not be wise at this particular juncture."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William's Uncut Podcast Interview "Would Have Blown the Public Away"
Mike Tindall teases the juicy details that were cut from his chat with the royals.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Wants Prince William and Prince Harry to "Get Along" Before His 75th Birthday
"He wants to draw a line under their past feuds."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Rift Could Be Fixed by His Cousins, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall
They want to find "a way forward with Meghan and the children."
By Amy Mackelden Published