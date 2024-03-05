The Royal Family Wants to Carry Out “Business As Usual” Amidst Rough Start to 2024, But “There Is a Gloomy Atmosphere Behind the Scenes”

Behind Palace gates, the energy has shifted.

The royal family at Sandringham for Christmas 2023
It would be an understatement to write that 2024 has been a tough year for the royal family. (We don’t have to tell you this, but) In January, news broke on the same day that Princess Kate had abdominal surgery the day prior, while, 90 minutes later, it was revealed that King Charles would have a procedure of his own—a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate—later that month. (It was during this procedure that cancer was found in his body; the specific type of cancer has still not been shared by the Palace.) Within days, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, revealed that, just weeks after beating breast cancer, she had been diagnosed with skin cancer, malignant melanoma, specifically. A month later, Thomas Kingston—married to royal cousin Lady Gabriella—died by suicide at age 45.

It would be impossible, under these circumstances, not to be melancholy. Royals are royals, yes, but they’re also still human; they grieve and feel like the rest of us. There is, as ever, much work to be done in the family, and OK reports that the brood is attempting to keep on with “business as usual,” but that (quite understandably) “there is a gloomy atmosphere behind the scenes,” according to royal expert Richard Eden, speaking on the “Palace Confidential” podcast. 

Though remaining working royals like Queen Camilla (who is OOO this week) and Prince William are keeping up appearances while on royal engagements, OK writes that, behind Palace gates, there is a shift in energy within the family.

Royal expert Jo Elvin, speaking also on the “Palace Confidential” podcast, said that the events of the past couple of months have caused a “number of shocks to the system” for the monarchy, and that these are “unprecedented” times.

With Camilla on a much-deserved holiday after taking up the bulk of the royal family’s work as Charles and Kate recover (and Prince William aids in helping with his and Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as she heals), William is currently the most senior working royal on duty—and the only one of the top four senior working royals currently undertaking engagements, as Charles, Kate, and now Camilla are off duty. Last week, William was criticized for pulling out of his godfather King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service at the eleventh hour (he cited “personal reasons” but didn’t disclose what exactly those reasons were). Even so, GB News anchor Cameron Walker said that, in true royal fashion, William will “keep calm and [carry] on” and not listen to the noise as he returns to work, forging ahead into the month of March, and hopefully smoother waters.

