How Queen Camilla Is "Showing Her Strength" as King Charles Cancels All Plans After Hospitalization
Charles has been forced to cancel "an African spa retreat," which he planned to take with Camilla.
King Charles is continuing his cancer treatment, the side effects of which led to a brief hospitalization earlier this week. As well as canceling royal engagements within the United Kingdom, King Charles has reportedly been forced to postpone several planned international trips, including a private vacation with his wife. Throughout The King's health difficulties, Queen Camilla is allegedly showing "strength."
In an interview with OK! magazine, royal editor Katie Nicholl said, "There is clearly a rod of steel that runs through her. She is so strong, so resilient." Nicholl continued, "She also has a great sense of herself and an ability to overcome all sorts of adversity. Those are the qualities you really see in her when the going gets tough—and it did get tough last year."
According to The Sun, Charles has canceled "an African spa retreat," which he planned to take with Camilla, "and his annual walking holiday in Romania." Charles was reportedly "forced to pull out" of the spa vacation "only days in advance."
While Charles and Camilla's lives must be incredibly complicated as they lead the Royal Family, Nicholl believes The Queen is Charles's rock. "I think it just shows her strength and resilience and the fact that she's a remarkably positive person," Nicholl told the outlet.
Reflecting on some of the challenges Queen Camilla dealt with in 2024, Nicholl told the outlet, "Not only was she having to care for King Charles, but she also had to stand in for him and carry out engagements on his behalf. And she had to reassure the public that their King was okay."
Nicholl also noted, "If you look back at her time traveling up and down the country [while Charles was unwell], she was always smiling for the crowds, always having a word of encouragement about The King." The royal expert continued, "She never let the mask slip. The laughter is spontaneous, the smile is genuine. I think she's incredibly authentic."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
