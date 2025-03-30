How Queen Camilla Is "Showing Her Strength" as King Charles Cancels All Plans After Hospitalization

King Charles is continuing his cancer treatment, the side effects of which led to a brief hospitalization earlier this week. As well as canceling royal engagements within the United Kingdom, King Charles has reportedly been forced to postpone several planned international trips, including a private vacation with his wife. Throughout The King's health difficulties, Queen Camilla is allegedly showing "strength."

In an interview with OK! magazine, royal editor Katie Nicholl said, "There is clearly a rod of steel that runs through her. She is so strong, so resilient." Nicholl continued, "She also has a great sense of herself and an ability to overcome all sorts of adversity. Those are the qualities you really see in her when the going gets tough—and it did get tough last year."

According to The Sun, Charles has canceled "an African spa retreat," which he planned to take with Camilla, "and his annual walking holiday in Romania." Charles was reportedly "forced to pull out" of the spa vacation "only days in advance."

While Charles and Camilla's lives must be incredibly complicated as they lead the Royal Family, Nicholl believes The Queen is Charles's rock. "I think it just shows her strength and resilience and the fact that she's a remarkably positive person," Nicholl told the outlet.

Charles has canceled "an African spa retreat," which he planned to take with Camilla. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on some of the challenges Queen Camilla dealt with in 2024, Nicholl told the outlet, "Not only was she having to care for King Charles, but she also had to stand in for him and carry out engagements on his behalf. And she had to reassure the public that their King was okay."

King Charles waves from his car as he leaves Clarence House in London on March 28. (Image credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Nicholl also noted, "If you look back at her time traveling up and down the country [while Charles was unwell], she was always smiling for the crowds, always having a word of encouragement about The King." The royal expert continued, "She never let the mask slip. The laughter is spontaneous, the smile is genuine. I think she's incredibly authentic."