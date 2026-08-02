Summer's Almost Over and Dua Lipa Is Styling Her Lace-Trimmed Lingerie With One of Pre-Fall 2026's Biggest Trends

As co-owner and organizer of the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, it's pretty much guaranteed that Dua Lipa will be in attendance at the annual event. For 2026's festival, the superstar paired two important trends together and signaled it's time to embrace pre-fall fashion immediately.

The Barbie actress shared photos of the festival on Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing a $6,950 Chloé Off-the-Shoulder Mini Jumpsuit in Washed Silk Satin and Lace. Lipa accessorized the sleek romper with a black leather Chloé Anita Belt, featuring a gold rounded buckle, which retails for $667.

Lace-trimmed dresses have been an important Spring 2026 trend, while the summer season has been all about lace-trimmed skirts and two-piece lingerie sets. Lipa's romper fits perfectly into the lacy trends dominating fashion in 2026.

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Dua Lipa wears a lace-trimmed Chloé romper. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Because one style trend simply isn't enough, the "Houdini" singer embraced Pre-Fall 2026's burgeoning sportif trend. The singer styled her silky designer romper with an oversize red track jacket, proving that pairing unexpected pieces together can often work surprisingly well.

Dua Lipa embraces the sportif trend. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Dua Lipa pairs her silky romper with a sporty track jacket. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Finally, Lipa completed her outfit with a pair of Miu Miu Black Leather Biker Boots, giving her music festival look an appropriate edge. Summer's not over yet, but the singer's outfit proves that Pre-Fall 2026 styles are already taking over.