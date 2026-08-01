An Unexpected Royal Just Beat Princess Kate in the Latest Royal Family Popularity Poll—and It Wasn't Princess Charlotte

Princess Kate is an incredibly influential member of the Royal Family. While her fashion choices cause items of clothing to immediately sell out, her hair and beauty decisions also inspire a plethora of royal fans around the globe. However, in the latest poll regarding who the most popular member of the Royal Family is, Princess Kate was beaten by an unexpected person.

According to the latest YouGov poll, Prince William is currently the most popular member of the British Royal Family. 76 percent of those asked had a positive opinion of the Prince of Wales, compared to 74 percent for his wife Princess Kate.

Princess Anne came third place in the poll, with 70 percent of voters sharing a positive opinion about the Princess Royal. Unfortunately for King Charles, his popularity appears to have waned, with the monarch only receiving a score of 60 percent.

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While Prince Edward drew a positive opinion of 53 percent, his wife, Duchess Sophie, received only 51 percent. Still, both scored considerably higher than Queen Camilla, who scored just 43 percent.

Prince William is currently the most popular member of the British Royal Family. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

According to YouGov, Prince William and Princess Kate "continue to be the most positively viewed royals, with around three quarters of Britons seeing the Waleses in a favorable light, figures largely unchanged over the last few years."

When it comes to the Royal Family in general, a larger percentage of voters appear to view the institution in a more negative light.

"Attitudes towards the family and monarchy as a whole remain mostly positive, with around six in ten Britons seeing the Royal Family in general and the institution of the monarchy in favorable lights, though a persistent third see both negatively," YouGov reported.

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Princess Kate and Prince William secured the top two slots in the popularity poll. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, at least, Prince William is reportedly the most popular member of the Royal Family.