"There Must Be a Way" Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "Can Have Their Own Lives" When Prince George Becomes King, Says Royal Author
"There has to be a better way of doing this."
When Prince William becomes King, his eldest son, Prince George, will become the heir apparent. And when George finally accedes the throne, his siblings will take on new roles within the Royal Family. But according to one royal author, it's imperative that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are allowed to carve out their own roles.
Royal author Simon Vigar, who recently released new book Four Wives of Windsor: Rivalries, Influence, and the Real Power Behind the Crown, spoke to Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast" about Charlotte and Louis's futures.
"[T]here has to be a better way of doing this," Vigar shared. "There must be a way that Charlotte and Louis can support their brother in the decades to come and still have their own lives."
Vigar continued, "I don't know this for sure that Catherine and William are talking about it, but William keeps dropping these hints about change, doesn't he?"
In another interview, Vigar suggested that Prince William would likely implement new policies regarding press access to the Royal Family when he's King.
"In terms of when George, Charlotte, and Louis complete university, once they're in their twenties, I think it'll be a similar deal, and privacy law is changing all the time," the author explained to GB News. "There will be similar conversations."
Vigar continued, "I would have thought occasional public bust-ups as well about what can be printed about the people that we know are [dating] the young royals...it'll definitely develop."
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Basically, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's futures aren't necessarily mapped out. And once Prince William is King, it's likely that he'll make some significant changes about how the Royal Family operates.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.