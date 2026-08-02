Prince William Is Forced to Conduct Damage Control and Says They "Embarrass Prince George Enough As It Is" at the Commonwealth Games

Prince George accompanied his siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, and their parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, to the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland this weekend. While Prince William snapped into "dad mode" to seemingly reassure Louis, another moment involved him revealing that they "embarrass [Prince George] enough."

During an interview with TV presenter Gethin Jones, Princess Kate revealed that an Olympic cyclist had "attempted to persuade" her and Prince William to take part in "track cycling," the Express reported. Princess Kate also shared that she responded by saying, "Be careful what you wish for, as they want to put us on a tandem bike in the velodrome."

Jones took the opportunity to ask George for his opinion, saying, "Would you like to see mom and dad on a tandem in the velodrome later?" Prince George reportedly provided a very clipped response by simply saying, "No."

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Prince George reportedly provided a very clipped response. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Prince William appeared to leap into damage control to smooth over the potentially awkward moment by telling Prince George, "We embarrass you enough as it is."

Prince George recently turned 13, meaning that he's finally a teenager and set to attend boarding school at Eton College this fall.

Royal editor Emily Ferguson recently suggested in the Express , "The young prince will undoubtedly be asking the question all parents dread: can I have a phone?"

"So far, modern parents William and Catherine have stood firm and prohibited their children from having phones," the royal expert shared.

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Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Kate attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ferguson continued, "But with George heading to a new school and spending time away from the family, his parents are expected to relent."

For now, at least, Prince William is making it clear that his son endures enough embarrassment without having to watch his parents riding a tandem bike.