Prince Louis Says Princess Charlotte Told Him He's "Not Very Good" at One Particular Skill

This weekend, Princess Kate and Prince William took their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to Scotland for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. While Prince William snapped into "dad mode" and conducted damage control, Prince Louis made one revelation about Princess Charlotte that might surprise people.

During the event, Princess Kate highlighted her youngest son while speaking to some gymnasts. "Louis, you're perfecting your handstand at the moment," the Princess of Wales explained (via Hello! magazine). He reportedly responded by saying, "A bit...Charlotte says I'm not very good."

According to Hello! magazine, "Princess Charlotte proudly admitted she could successfully do a handstand." But when it came to witnessing Louis's attempts, Charlotte was allegedly unimpressed.

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As for Prince George, he candidly revealed, "I'm rubbish at anything that involves flexibility."

Prince Louis said, "Charlotte says I'm not very good [at handstands]." (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a slightly awkward moment occurred at the event when Prince George was asked a question by a TV presenter.

As reported by the Express , Princess Kate revealed that an Olympian had encouraged her and Prince William to take part in a cycling event, saying, "Be careful what you wish for, as they want to put us on a tandem bike in the velodrome."

TV presenter Gethin Jones subsequently asked Prince George, "Would you like to see mom and dad on a tandem in the velodrome later?" The 13-year-old quickly responded by resolutely saying, "No."

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Prince William interjected, telling Prince George, "We embarrass you enough as it is."

Prince William was seen with his hand on Prince Louis's shoulders at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Basically, it seems as though Kate and William's visit to the 2026 Commonwealth Games with their three kids was extremely eventful.