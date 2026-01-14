Royally-Approved Products to Rescue Your Skin This Winter

The secret to a year-long royal glow is to "be mindful of what you put in your body."

Christine Ross's avatar
By
published
in News
Princess Kate in the snow
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winter weather can wreak havoc to our skin and hair, with colder temperatures and harsh wind combining with drying indoor heat upending our beauty routines. Yet somehow, royal women always look glowing and healthy. They never seem to have a dry, scaly manicure on royal walkabouts and their hair is notoriously glossy year-round. Call it royal privilege, but the secret might lie in their dedicated use of their favorite beauty products.

Princess Kate on a cold winter&#039;s night

Princess Kate's hair and skin glows despite frosty winter weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for a visit to the Bristol Old Vic on February 1, 2019 in Bristol, England.

Meghan Markle's nourished skin glows even in the snow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To get to the bottom of the royal beauty cabinet, we spoke to Claudia Flynn, New York-based esthetician and owner of Ogham Skincare on how to rescue our winter skin ahead of our next non-existent royal ball:

Her final tip? “What goes on in the gut is reflected in the face, so be mindful of what you put in your body,” Flynn reminds us. Perhaps the real solution is our very own royal chef.

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.